Reach Into Your Pantry To Try An Easy Trick To Clean & Refresh Old Wood Furniture

Wooden chairs, tables, and cabinets are my favorite type of furniture. That's not at all surprising, as I am a professional woodworker who builds furniture. Time was when virtually all furniture was made from wood (with the exception of the odd throne or temple piece). Wooden furniture has certainly stood the test of time, with even some antiques that are hundreds of years old still in use. But that doesn't mean that time has no effect on wooden furniture. On the contrary, the slings and arrows of outrageous furniture fortune have dulled and deteriorated many a fine furniture finish. If that's happened to some of your furniture, don't worry, there are tricks for keeping your furniture in tip-top shape. Finishes can be refreshed, and a great product for doing so may be in your pantry: black tea.

I can almost see the sour looks on your faces, and you must be thinking, "A professional woodworker recommending a kitchen furniture cure, fat chance!" Perhaps you are worried that "Big Tea" has me in its back pocket. That is not the case. I am as orthodox as they come when it comes to woodworking techniques, but this tea trick is actually a common-sense and chemically logical process for upgrading worn furniture finishes. Brewed black tea creates a tannic-rich, mildly acidic liquid with a pH level that ranges from around 4.9 to 5.5. It is just about right for breaking down and removing the buildup of oils, grease, and old waxes, but not so acidic that it will break down an existing finish. So, while it may seem a bit odd, the science behind it is sound.