How To Remove Water Stains From Wood Using Items You Already Have At Home

Those pesky water stains! When people find out I'm a professional woodworker, a common question I get is how to remove water stains from their wooden furniture. It's a problem that gets a good bit of attention, and unfortunately, there is a good bit of bad advice out there regarding the removal of these rascally water rings. I'll offer some sound advice here, with a caveat that often, total success is elusive. You could use simple wood furniture polish or specific products meant to remove water stains, but you can also do it with items you already have at home — rubbing alcohol, toothpaste, and even mayonnaise.

Water stains occur on wood when moisture breaks into the film coat and creates tiny pockets within the finish. These are called voids. We see them because they change the way that light interacts with the finished surface. I used to think the stains were moisture trapped in the finish, but I was wrong. The breakdown of the film coat is caused by moisture, but it doesn't stick around.

There are two basic kinds of water stains: light and dark. The light marks are pale in color and contained within the finish. Dark water marks are also caused by moisture ... but that liquid also had dissolved metals in the mixture, causing a chemical reaction that makes the darker stains within the wood. Note that neither of these are finish distortions caused by extreme heat or ink stains, defects which are considerably harder to manage. But for water stains, household products can work.