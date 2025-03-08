Genius Vaseline Home Hacks You Should Know About

Vaseline has been kicking around since it was first patented in 1872, and a few centuries later, it's one of the most versatile tools out there. As probably already know, Vaseline has a ton of healthcare uses, such as protecting baby bums from diaper rash, taming brows, highlighting cheekbones, and moisturizing dry skin and lips. What you possibly didn't know is that Vaseline can also be used around the house in a variety of helpful ways that have nothing to do with skincare.

All things being equal, keeping a jar of Vaseline Petroleum Jelly in your cabinet is like having a Swiss Army knife for home needs, and can save you a lot of money by cutting out redundant products. The same ingredients that protect your skin can protect tools from rust, its lubrication properties make it great for squeaky hinges and stuck zippers, and the potential applications don't end there.