Genius Vaseline Home Hacks You Should Know About
Vaseline has been kicking around since it was first patented in 1872, and a few centuries later, it's one of the most versatile tools out there. As probably already know, Vaseline has a ton of healthcare uses, such as protecting baby bums from diaper rash, taming brows, highlighting cheekbones, and moisturizing dry skin and lips. What you possibly didn't know is that Vaseline can also be used around the house in a variety of helpful ways that have nothing to do with skincare.
All things being equal, keeping a jar of Vaseline Petroleum Jelly in your cabinet is like having a Swiss Army knife for home needs, and can save you a lot of money by cutting out redundant products. The same ingredients that protect your skin can protect tools from rust, its lubrication properties make it great for squeaky hinges and stuck zippers, and the potential applications don't end there.
Vaseline keeps rust off of tools
Yes, Vaseline can protect the blades of your tools and machinery from rust. And it's easy to do. Just wipe a thin layer onto the metal and wipe off before use so it doesn't gum up machinery or cause tools to slip from your hands. The mineral oil in Vaseline lubricates the blades and helps them work more smoothly, while the paraffin wax creates a coating that remains even if you wipe off the blade. Just as it does for your skin, this barrier will keep your tools protected from the elements.
Vaseline can eliminate the squeakiness of your door handles
WD-40 is the usual go-to for squeaky metal, but if you're out (or want to try something else) use Vaseline on door hinges to silence squeaks. Apply a thin layer to the outside of the hinge, or remove the hinge pins and dip them in the Vaseline. Wipe off excess and re-apply as needed. Not only will the Vaseline stop door hinges from squeaking, but it will also protect them from rust. Vaseline will also help unstick a stuck door and works on stuck or squeaky cabinets, windows, and sliding door tracks as well.
Unstick zippers with a Vaseline treatment
Have a stuck zipper on a jacket, suitcase, or pillow cover? Use Vaseline on the top and underside of the zipper's teeth. This will lubricate the area and get it back to zipping in no time. You don't need to wait until your zipper is stuck to lubricate it, either. Zippers should be lubricated from time to time to prevent getting stuck in the first place, and to keep metal zippers from rusting.
Help repair the appearance of scratches on wood furniture with Vaseline
You'll sometimes hear that Vaseline can fix wood scratches.That's not true, exactly, minor scratches on wood can be filled using Vaseline, which itself will improve the appearance and make the scratches less noticeable. To do this, apply a thin layer over the scratch and leave it overnight. Wipe away, then buff and polish the surface using the excess jelly. This method will also work to remove water rings and other stains. Also, like Beeswax, Vaseline can restore the appearance of wood furniture, and create a seal that will protect it from future scratches and stains.
Remove sticky residue with Vaseline
Out of Goo Gone? Use Vaseline to remove adhesive residue from glass. Place a bit of the jelly on the stubborn remains of stickers or price tags and leave for several minutes, then easily wipe the residue away. Vaseline will allegedly also remove adhesive residue on metal and plastic. It is also safe and effective for removing adhesive from skin (whether placed there by a doctor or a sticker-happy toddler).
Use Vaseline to get squirrels off your bird feeders
If squirrels are invading your bird feeders, try Vaseline. Apply it liberally to the base of your bird feeders and watch in delight as the little thieves struggle to get a good grip. Reapply Vaseline after it rains or as needed. The slippery surface will act as an excellent squirrel deterrent, and the Vaseline won't cause any harm to the squirrels or other backyard creatures. As a bonus, it will even protect your bird feeder pole from the elements and prolong its life.
Distress furniture using Vaseline
Paint will not adhere to Vaseline, making it the perfect product to distress furniture. Before painting, apply Vaseline in small patches to areas of your furniture that would naturally be distressed, such as corners, edges, legs, etc. Paint your furniture. Allow it to dry a little (but not completely), then use a damp cloth to wipe at the areas with the Vaseline. The paint will fall right off.
Use Vaseline to keep paint off surfaces
Among the many genius paint hacks out there, would you believe there's a second one using Vaseline? If you're out of painter's tape, use Vaseline around door hinges, window glass, and so on, as an oily replacement. Since paint won't adhere to Vaseline, you can easily wipe any paint splatter. Once you've finished painting, you can just wipe the Vaseline away from your now-unpainted surfaces.