3 Simple Tricks To Keep Your Wooden Furniture In Tip-Top Shape For Years To Come

Taking care of your wooden furniture, and preventing harm from happening to the finish, is obviously better than having to repair damage after the fact. If there are three products I would recommend to you on that score, from my professional experience, they are Howard's Feed N' Wax, Old English Lemon oil (it's not made from lemons) and Method Daily Wood Treatment. My personal favorite product for this is Howard's Feed N' Wax. Its oil and two-wax blend provides exceptional protection. I avoid aerosol spray wood polishes because of the volatiles needed to make the product easy to spray.

One claim that you will hear from the companies that make these products is that they are needed to "feed the wood" or "enhance the wood fibers." This, in my opinion, is well-meaning hyperbole, but the metaphor does get the point across. In reality, these products do indeed prevent the degradation of the finish and protect the wood fibers — exactly what you want them to do. But do the wood fibers change in some significant way after the application of these products? Nope. The products just make them look better and protect the oil finish or film coat, and that's exactly what you want.

These products do two important things. First, the oils (and waxes in some of them), flow into the small cracks and flaws in the existing finish. This helps lift dirt and detritus from those cracks. Second, they leave behind a protective residue that helps protect the finish from further breaking down, and — to a degree — fills those cracks, keeping dirt out. Further, the oils and waxes provide a lubricating layer that helps protect the finish from abrasive events (that is, things being rubbed across their surfaces).