The Smart Pool Noodle Hack That Comes In Handy When Doing Yard Work

First off, select a pool noodle whose hole in the tube is at least ¾ inch in diameter. Pool noodles with smaller diameter holes may be okay for tools with very slim handles (a broom, for example), but they will not fit over a thicker wooden shovel or hoe handle. Then, using a sharp knife or shears, cut the length of noodle that you wish for the cushion. You don't need to cover the entire handle; only where you place your hands when the tool is in use.

Next up, it is a good idea to have a friend around to help you hold the garden tool vertically. It is possible to do it by yourself, but it complicates the next steps to a degree. Grab a can of WD-40 and spray the inside of your noodle section with the lubricant. Be generous with the spray, as it is what will make it possible for you to slide the noodle down the length of the handle. Then slip the noodle over the end of the handle and pull it down firmly. On narrow handles, like a push broom, it will slide easily. With thicker handles like a shovel, you will need to put a good amount of effort into the task. (If the handle proves to be too thick and you cannot get it placed where you want it, simply cut it off the handle.)

Now you have a cushy, comfortable, and colorful tool handle. Remember to still use gloves when you are doing yardwork, especially if you are one of us folks with office hands that tend to be a bit tender. Happy gardening.