This Gold Swan Faucet Bathroom Swap Is a Maximalist’s Dream

There are plenty of things you can do to give your bathroom a makeover, but we spotted one simple swap that every single maximalist will completely swoon over: a gold swan faucet.

On TikTok, @taybeepboop's latest DIY project involved upgrading a standard sink with a gold swan faucet and crystal knobs, and to say it's jaw-droppingly gorgeous is an understatement.

The Light In The Box Golden Ornate Swan Sink Faucet ($229.99) has sophisticated detailing and comes in four colorways, and Rozin Crystal Knobs ($120.99) are available in three hues. But best of all, they're both available on Amazon.