Got Leftover Wine? Here's How to Store It the Right Way

Having leftover wine might seem like an impossibility to some, but it really can happen to others. The tricky thing to navigate with leftover wine is figuring out a way to keep it fresh. Have you ever taken a sip of wine a day or two after it's been opened only to immediately pour it out because it tastes funky? Such a shame. This is because wine bottles are large, so they have a significant amount of space for oxygen to gather and then curdle the remaining wine. Tragic!

Lucky for us, a sommelier on TikTok named Warner (aka @confidenceuncorked) has just shared a handy and easy hack for storing leftover wine in such a way that keeps it fresher for longer.

So, what's the secret? All you need is a Mason jar!

Warner first explains how the porousness of typical wine corks plays a role in allowing unwanted oxygen into wine bottles, leading to sour wine disasters. A smaller storage container with less room for oxygen that also has a lid or cap that screws on tightly is better suited for keeping pesky oxygen out and freshness in. So, the next time you have leftover wine, try storing it in a Mason jar instead of its original bottle.

Pouring wine from its original bottle into a stout little Mason jar might strike your dinner party guests as odd at first, but once you're enjoying day-old wine that's still just as tasty as a newly opened bottle, you'll get the last laugh.

