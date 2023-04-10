Costco Just Brought Back a Very Popular Sauce

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

It's always exciting when a beloved culinary delight of the past makes a triumphant return. It might seem frivolous, but even a supporting-character food item, such as a condiment or seasoning, can leave a noticeable absence if removed from one's pantry. Don Pancho Cilantro Lime Crema sauce is one such product that has recently returned to the shelves of Costco to the delight of many shoppers.

Advertisement

The Cilantro Lime Crema is a creamy sauce made with fresh cilantro, lime juice, and sour cream that comes in packs of two bottles. It's a tasty go-to topping for all sorts of dishes, ranging from traditional Mexican cuisine, such as tacos and nachos, to American classics, including burgers and eggs. The sauce can't be found just anywhere, though. It's only available for purchase seasonally at Costco, with this exclusivity adding to its lore.

Video of the Day

While many Cilantro Lime Crema lovers are thrilled to have the condiment back, Costco shoppers are famously astute, and some have noticed that the sauce is slightly different than the last time it was carried — specifically, when it comes to its shelf life.

Shoppers have taken to Reddit to discuss the Cilantro Lime Crema resurrection, and a few have pointed out that getting through the two bottles in each pack before they expire can be tricky. User @coffeequeen0523 says, "It's delicious, but use up the bottle quick! It gets yucky-looking and tasting after [the] bottle has been in [the] fridge more than a week or two."

Advertisement

Other responders in the Reddit thread confirm that freezing one of the bottles to preserve freshness is a solid workaround for the early expiration issues. User @GreenIsGreed says, "I freeze the extra bottle without issue," and @johnwayne2413 adds, "If the dressing has room to expand in the bottle, freezing is okay!"

Another option for the second bottle is taking the generous, altruistic path, as suggested by @Wyattpages: "You can always give one to a friend."

Advertisement