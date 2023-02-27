This Is the One Door Safety Hack You Should Do After Moving Into a New Home

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

If you've recently moved into a new house or apartment, or if you just want more peace of mind in your current home, this quick DIY can make your home much more secure. A new TikTok video posted by @thefixeronyoutube shows just how easy it is to help stop potential intruders by making a simple upgrade to the deadbolt in your home's entryway.

In the video, they show just how flimsy your existing deadbolt screws are and — how armed with just a drill — you can replace them with screws that are much longer, therefore, safer. The creator recommends using a screw between two and three inches, which will drill right into your wall's studs. "That way, if you have someone that's trying to get into your house, you're not relying just on this door jamb to stop them," they explain in the video.

Replacing the tiny screws in your entryway's deadbolt with longer screws is a cost-effective way to increase the security of your home. The standard screws in the deadbolts are usually quite short and can easily be removed with just a regular screwdriver, while longer screws take longer to remove and can make it much more difficult for a potential intruder or thief to gain access to your house.

"I replace the screws in the hinges as well," one commenter added. Others suggest also having the lock rekeyed for an extra layer of protection for new homeowners or renters.

If you're looking for even more added security for your new home or apartment, we've rounded up the best new home security doors here.

