Our Favorite Fiberglass-Free Mattresses for Your Healthiest Night's Sleep

Mattresses are a necessity, but they're often a purchase we put on the back burner due to high prices, transportation difficulties, and thoughts like, "Oh, despite my aching back, this old mattress isn't ‌that‌ bad." Well, actually, it might be ‌that‌ bad — especially if the aging mattress is made with fiberglass.

What is fiberglass?

According to Byron Golub, vice president of product and merchandising for luxury, eco-friendly mattress and bedding company Saatva, fiberglass is used in mattresses as "a flame-retardant layer to slow the spread of fire … act[ing] as a barrier, melting and thus slowing the spread of the flame." Golub adds, "Most beds in a box or low-cost mattresses use fiberglass because it's inexpensive and meets the necessary safety requirements."

What are the downsides of fiberglass?

Despite its prevalence, fiberglass isn't necessarily something you want to be sleeping on. Golub explains that as time passes and with the more wear your mattress experiences, "fiberglass flame barriers degrade," which can lead to "fiberglass particles seep[ing] through the cover of the mattress." This leakage can cause "skin, eye, and lung irritation" as well as "potentially worse long-term effects, including lung scarring."

Luckily, there are a number of brands, including Saatva, that have taken this hazard into consideration when creating their products, crafting supremely comfortable, luxurious, and fiberglass-free mattresses. We rounded up seven favorites you can buy online today, with options from Avocado, Tuft & Needle, Wayfair, and more.

7 Fiberglass-Free Mattresses to Buy Now

There's a reason we tapped Saatva: The luxury brand uses natural, eco-friendly flame retardants. Per Golub, "Saatva's handcrafted, eco-friendly mattresses are made to order in the USA with premium materials that meet the highest health and environmental safety standards." The brand's Classic, an innerspring mattress, is available in two different heights and three levels of firmness, plus the purchase includes a year-long trial, free in-room delivery and setup, and a lifetime warranty.

All Tuft & Needle mattresses are fiberglass-free. Instead of fiberglass, the brand uses a blend of cotton and polyester that's treated with food-grade salt. The Mint Mattress in particular features adaptable foam infused with heat conductors and cooling gels, regulating your temperature throughout the night — and shoppers are obsessed. This mattress has over 10,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers noting the supreme comfort and quality.

According to Wayfair, this popular pick has been fiberglass-free since 2018. The memory foam mattress is medium firm with low motion transfer, meaning that others' movements in the bed won't affect you. It's a great option for hot sleepers, as the foam is ventilated, allowing for airflow as you sleep.

On the more affordable side of fiberglass-free offerings is this Molblly mattress, which you can grab on Amazon for just a few hundred dollars. The mattress includes three layers of foam, including a top memory foam layer, a middle 2.5-inch foam layer designed for comfort, and a bottom high-density layer that supports your back. This selection is designed to fit all frames, from box springs to slatted platforms, and it includes a 10-year warranty.

We at Hunker love Avocado's Eco mattress, with a tester from our team saying that "[it] truly retains a cooler temperature" even in summer and that it "is firm enough for stomach and back sleepers." She also notes that thanks to the brand's commitment to being eco-conscious, it is free of toxic chemicals and polyurethane foam and features 100% GOLS-certified organic latex. This also means there's no odor. "I've brushed off that chemical smell in the past," she says, "but now I know that doesn't have to be the case."

According to Amerisleep, all of the brand's mattresses are made sans fiberglass, including the memory foam, hybrid, and latex mattresses. The AS2 is a medium-firm mattress that features a cooling top layer. Thanks to the fiber used, the mattress stays 7 degrees cooler than comparable mattresses on average. It has over 2,600 perfect ratings, with many taking note of its comfort. "After sleeping on our AS2 for just a few weeks, my husband's back pain went away," wrote one shopper, adding that they now "sleep like babies" thanks to this bed.

This firm mattress from Keetsa features a memory foam layer that rests upon individually wrapped coils. This makes the mattress cooler and less reactive to movement. According to the brand, its fire barrier is made with 100% cotton fabric that's treated with an OEKO-approved flame retardant. It's recommended for both back and stomach sleepers, includes a 12-year warranty, and ships free.

