DIY Rainbow Furniture Knobs for Kids

Childrens bedrooms and playrooms are some of the most fun to decorate, creating a space where they can express themselves and let their imaginations thrive. We're always looking for simple ways to add whimsy and interest — and these rainbow furniture knobs are a charming way to update furniture that your little ones will be sure to love.

As your children grow we don't always want or need to replace larger items of furniture (especially if they're in good condition) but changing the hardware is a quick and affordable way to refresh the look of an existing set of wardrobes or drawers. We've taken some basic knobs from IKEA and given them a super cute makeover using polymer clay that you can customize with your children's favorite colours.