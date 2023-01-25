I Tried Ruggable's Sister Brand Levity — Here's My Honest Review

I've always been one to abide by the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" rule. With that in mind, after the last of my dining chairs was torn to shreds by my cat and collapsed under my partner, I figured it was finally time to upgrade the set.

When shopping for new furniture, I don't have too many requirements. And because I clearly tend to run my furniture into the ground, I usually prioritize hardiness over aesthetics. It wasn't until I came across Levity, the sister brand to Ruggable's iconic washable rugs, that I realized I didn't have to sacrifice either! I was able to test the Butterfly Leaf Dining Table and Scandinavian Dining Chairs. Here's my honest review.

‌(While I did receive the extendable dining table and dining chairs in exchange for an honest review, all of the following thoughts and opinions are my own and are not influenced by Levity in any way.)‌

What is Levity?

Levity is the sister brand to Ruggable, the maker of the world's first washable rug. As Ruggable has done for rugs, Levity has innovated its furniture pieces to withstand the pressures of daily life. Levity's removable seat and cushion covers are machine washable and come on and off in a snap, not to mention that they come in so many different patterns and colors. It's now just as easy to change up your furniture as it is to change your clothes!

Levity currently offers several furniture pieces for both the living and dining room, including functional dining chairs, lounge chairs, stools, and ottomans in midcentury modern and Scandinavian styles.

Levity Butterfly Leaf Dining Table Review

How do you set up the Levity extendable dining table?

The extendable dining table arrived in several pieces that I had to put together with an included Allen wrench. I was worried that the leaf would be complicated to put together since I'd never done that before, but I was relieved to find that it was already included in one piece! The pieces are all solid wood, so they were a bit heavy. Besides that, I did not have much of an issue putting the table together.

How do you use a butterfly leaf table?

Setting up the extendable leaf is so easy. There are a few clamps that need to be unhooked on the bottom, and then you just slide the table open, flip up the leaf, and re-clamp to lock in its new extended length.

I am so excited to use it when we have guests over for dinner parties and football games! We just got an Ooni pizza oven over Christmas, and all of our friends have been dying to come try it. The extendable table is going to be perfect for a build-your-own pizza party!

What are the pros and cons?

Pros Great for small spaces and people who enjoy hosting

Easy to set up and put away Cons None

Levity Scandinavian Dining Chairs Review

Do Levity chairs come assembled?

Just like the table, each dining chair came in separate pieces that had to be put together using the Allen wrench. It took about an hour and a half to put together a full set of four chairs. The process was not too difficult, but it was time-consuming!

Are Levity chairs comfortable?

I was a little hesitant about how comfortable the chairs would be, as midcentury modern isn't generally the first style that comes to mind when you think of comfort. To my surprise, they were great! The chairs are designed with curved wood and use memory foam to inconspicuously offer support and comfort in all the places you need it. These stylish chairs are seriously as functional as they are beautiful.

How do you clean Levity chair covers?

Being built with solid hardwood, Levity's dining chairs are sure to last through many seasons to come. That being said, Levity's interchangeable and machine-washable covers allow you to swap them out as styles, design trends, and seasons change.

I love how fun it is to get to mix and match different seat covers on a whim. It is so different from any type of furniture I've been used to! Levity has so many different colors and patterns; it makes it so easy to get festive during the holidays or to just switch up your interiors for the day.

To change the fabric, you simply pop the cushions off the frame and slide off the fabric. From there, you can toss the covers in the washing machine and slide on a new fabric set before snapping the cushions back in place.

What are the pros and cons?

Pros Over 50 colors and patterns from which to choose

Machine washable

Easy to use Cons Dining chair cover prices range from $79 to $149. While the option to swap out covers is easier and much less wasteful, some could argue that one cover could come out to the same cost as a new armchair entirely.

Some of the chair legs were a little wobbly, and we had to put stabilizers under them.

My cat loves them way too much.

Is Levity worth it?

I am so happy I found out about Levity! I am so excited to be able to change my room aesthetic whenever I feel like it. I loved being able to switch out my chair covers for a Christmas set during the holidays, and I loved how easy it was to switch them back after the new year. This dining set makes my dinette look so chic and modern thanks to its Scandinavian design and clean silhouettes.

I would highly recommend Levity to anyone who enjoys entertaining as well as anyone who loves playing with new styles. It's such a relief knowing that spaghetti-stained cushion covers can just be tossed into the wash, and you can paint the room yellow without worrying about clashing with the set. Needless to say, I cannot wait to decide what covers we will choose next!

