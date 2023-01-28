If you're in the market for a new sofa, you'll probably find yourself browsing West Elm at some point. We get it; the furniture and home decor retailer stocks tons of options that are versatile, modern, and incredibly stylish — and in some cases, instantly recognizable. One of their most popular models? The Zander Sofa.

It's easy to see why the Zander Sofa collection is such an instant — and universal — crowd-pleaser. Not only does it offer plush, overstuffed cushions and recalls midcentury modern design characteristics (like splayed legs and an exposed wooden base) but it's also extremely clean and minimal — aka well suited to match a variety of interior design styles and complementary decor pieces.

So, where's the issue? For some, the price point may be unattainable (it runs up to $2,199 for the standard version or up to $2,499 for the leather option). For others, long lead times may feel unrealistic or too far away. No matter the reason to search for alternatives, we've rounded up the very best West Elm Zander Sofa dupes on the internet, including leather sofas, loveseats, and near-perfect matches.

‌‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)‌

The West Elm Zander Sofa Dupes

Natural rubberwood legs and a woven oatmeal fabric give this Zander Sofa dupe a light and airy feel. At just under $900, World Market's version of the sofa includes a matching ottoman to achieve the look of a chaise sectional or to offer additional seating. Win-win.

The popular Ceni Sofa from Article is a nearly identical match to West Elm's customer favorite. A wood base and splayed legs give it an undeniably midcentury modern feel, while high-density foam cushions provide comfort and durability. It's offered in a variety of fabrics, and the line of products includes an armchair and ottoman plus loveseat and sectional models.

Love the look — and versatility — of a gray sofa? The Atsumi model by Ivy Bronx is the perfect choice to elevate your living room. Its silhouette is a close match to the West Elm model and it offers tons of midcentury modern charm.

Furnishing a small space? Narrow down your sofa search to loveseats. This one by Amazon's Stone & Beam brand has a similar feel to the Zander Sofa (think: a wood base with matching legs and distinct, comfy cushions) at a smaller scale — oh, and a more attainable price tag.

Keep your living room decor light and bright with a white sofa. This one by Modway is an extremely close dupe for the Zander model, upholstered in an ultra-clean-looking white fabric.

Looking to replicate midcentury modern design at a more modest price point? This option by America Luxury has all the right high-quality details and is a cheaper alternative to the original.

Form and function meet with this Winston linen sofa by Lilola Home. It features similar design features to the Zander (like the cushions and splayed wood legs) at an affordable price point and includes a side pocket and built-in USB charger.

At under $700, the Camila Sofa from Raymour & Flanigan nails the midcentury modern design on a budget. It's 84 inches long and it features three back cushions and three seat cushions, just like the Zander.

The Best West Elm Zander Leather Sofa Dupes

This pick might be draped in velvet rather than leather, but it still has a plush and streamlined design like the West Elm Zander Sofa. Plus, the more affordable price point doesn't hurt.