Image Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images News/GettyImages See More Photos

During the fall season, warm and cozy treats like hot cocoa are tried-and-true staples. But if you're the type of person to enjoy frozen goodies all year round, you might want to stop by Costco, stat. According to @costcobuys on TikTok, the warehouse is offering stroopwafel vanilla ice cream sandwiches, and they sound delicious.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The dessert is by the Heavenfull, a brand that specializes in stroopwafel ice cream sandwiches. This particular variety contains vanilla ice cream ‌and‌ caramel filling, so you know they're good.

If you're unfamiliar with stroopwafels, they're thin, round Dutch cookies that look like mini waffles. Each cookie consists of caramel syrup sandwiched between two sweet wafers. The term "stroopwafel" translates to "syrup waffle" in Dutch.

Advertisement

Stroopwafels are also fun to eat. The traditional method is to place it on top of a hot drink (like coffee or tea), which will warm the waffle and caramel syrup. Yum!

With that said, the stroopwafels in Heavenfull's sandwiches don't need to be placed on top of a hot drink to soften. According to a comment by the brand on Instagram, "when you pop one out of the freezer, let it rest for a few minutes at room temp. This will soften the sandwich, sufficiently making them easier to enjoy." Good to know.

Advertisement

At Costco, each box of Heavenfull's stroopwafel ice cream sandwiches contains 12 pieces and costs $12.89. That's about $1.08 per sandwich, which is a pretty sweet deal.

If you're interested in the frozen dessert, consider calling ahead to make sure it's in stock. The reference number is 1577651.

Other items available at Costco:

The beloved warehouse is also currently offering the following items:

Costco's delicious shepherd's pie is back in the bakery section.

Chicken pot pie has returned for the season, too.

The famously massive pumpkin pies are available for just $5.99 this year.

Happy shopping!