The Met and Le Labo's New Candle Smells Like a Work of Art

When art meets fragrance, you get this stunning collaboration of fan-favorite candle brand Le Labo and The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The two partnered to create a candle based off an unfinished work: a 1908 study for ‌Underneath the Cork Oaks‌ by neo-impressionist artist Henri-Edmond Cross. The painter built up layers of watercolor, after creating a base sketch in graphite, to create the beautiful saturated colors the work is known for.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The limited-edition candle is titled Laurier 62 and is comprised of 62 ingredients such as laurel, rosemary, eucalyptus, and thyme. Plus, each candle is poured by hand in the United States.

"While the painting situates three figures amid a grove of trees in a Mediterranean-style environment, characteristic of the French Riviera where the artist lived, the study depicts animals grazing peacefully," reads the description on The Met website. "By reserving areas of the paper amid watercolor strokes, Cross suggested dappled light among the leaves a fleeting phenomenon, like a burning candle."

Advertisement

Laurier 62 is available in 8.6 ounces and can burn up to 55 hours.You can get one for yourself at The Met Store, the Le Labo website, and in person at Le Labo boutiques in New York City. It's currently selling for $92, but you can snag one for a discounted price if you're a member of the museum.

With the holidays quickly approaching, this could make the perfect gift for your artist pal and cozy candle lover friend. Who knew such beauty could be held right in the palm of your hand?