This 'Balmoral' Candle Is Inspired by the Queen's Summer Home

With Queen Elizabeth II's passing this week, people all over the world have been figuring out ways to honor her life and pay respects to the royal figure. Whether that's learning tidbits of her life like the Queen's mattress, or buying her favorite soap, we're all paying tribute in different ways.

Paris-based candle brand, Trudon, has been recognizing the Queen since before her death with a candle titled Balmoral. For a little background, Balmoral Castle is the summer estate of the royal family and where Queen Elizabeth happened to take her last breath. The residence lies in Aberdeenshire, a region of Scotland surrounded by valleys, trees, flowers, and of course, thistle, a Scottish symbol.

The candle is produced in Normandy, France and comes in the scent of mist soil and meadows. Per the website, "After the rain, mist rises from the plains in an earthy haze and humus. Damp ferns, sprouts, and meadows … under the green sun, already draining the storm, they surrender their herbaceous vapors to the passing wind."

The candle comes in one size, the Classic Candle, and is perfect for any room in the house. According to the description of the candle, when correctly taken care of, the wax shouldn't stick to the side of the glass and the wicks are made of cotton. Each glass is handcrafted in Tuscany and stamped with the Trudon family emblem.

The Balmoral candle is currently retailing at $125. While the cost is a little steep and may not be suitable for everyone, the candle serves as a beautiful tribute to an incredible woman in power.