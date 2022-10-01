12 Exterior House Colors That Go With a Black Roof

There is no denying the importance of your home's roof. With that being said, unless you are building or buying a new home, the roof tends to be one of those design features that homeowners don't give much thought until you have to. However, functionality aside, the element can also have a big impact on the overall look of your home. Thanks to a range of roofing materials and colors from brown to green, you can select an option that will complement the scheme, resulting in a cohesive design. If you really want to make a bold statement though, consider going with a black roof. Since the dramatic shade will work with pretty much any architectural style, it's all but guaranteed to enhance your home's curb appeal.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

"Black roofs are stunning elements [for] a home [exterior], but selecting the right paint color to complement it is crucial to bring it all to life," says Lindye Galloway, founder and chief creative officer of Lindye Galloway Studio + Shop. "I love to either contrast the roof with a creamy, white tone or blend it with a moody color like charcoal. These opposite colors read as very different styles but both bring the best out of a black roof. So, once you decide on the style direction of your home, try these colors! Pro tip: Always put multiple samples up so you can see how the color looks in the changing light throughout the day."

Advertisement

Before you decide to go with a black roof, you'll first want to consider all of the pros and cons. On the plus side, the dark color will look quite striking and make your house stand out from the crowd. It will also hide any flaws or unevenness on your roof. Plus, the color absorbs heat so it will help melt snow and ice during the winter in colder climates. On the other hand, since black roofs absorb heat, they can cause the rooms below to be warmer. Proper roof ventilation can help with this particular problem, though. Additionally, the increased heat can cause the roofing material to fade and break down faster.

Advertisement

Now that you're armed with the facts, here is a little inspiration to help you finalize your decision and your exterior color palette.

12 House Colors for Black Roofs

1. White

You can't go wrong with a classic black and white scheme, as proven by this home from Studio McGee. Follow the design team's lead and incorporate a wood element or two (like the front door, portico, and patio cover) that will add a touch of warmth.

Advertisement

​Get the look:​ Behr Ultra Pure White

2. Dark Green

For a moodier vibe, go with a darker color for the exterior siding. Jenny Komenda did just that with her home, pairing a bold shade of green with a black roof and black window trim. The contrasting white siding and wood porch cover add visual interest and keep the color scheme from looking flat.

Advertisement

​Get the look:​ Valspar Nocturnal Green

3. Beige

A light beige paint color alongside stone looks oh-so-cozy on the exterior of this home by Jean Stoffer Design. Paired with a black roof, the neutral combo feels modern and sophisticated without losing one bit of pastoral charm. Paint the window trim and the garage door in an ebony shade to tie the whole look together.

Advertisement

​Get the look:​ Behr Natural Almond

4. Dark Brown

Pairing a deep shade of brown with a black roof might seem like a risk but this farmhouse-style exterior by Go Willow Homes is picture-perfect proof that the combo works. Throw in white trim for a pop of contrast and some brickwork for texture and warmth.

Advertisement

​Get the look:​ Farrow & Ball Cola

5. Black

If you really want to get the neighbors' attention opt for an all black exterior. The monochrome color idea is bold, modern, and sophisticated, so you don't really need to add anything else in the way of decor. But if you want to add a little extra flair, opt for brass light fixtures and a contrasting door color.

Advertisement

​Get the look:​ Backdrop After Hours

6. Charcoal Gray

If you like the idea of an all-black home exterior, but you're worried that it will feel a little too overwhelming, consider going with a slightly lighter shade such as charcoal gray. This modern getaway by designer Raili Clasen showcases the subtle contrast between the dark gray shingle siding and the black Dutch door and roof. Accents such as the brick walkway, wood fence, and copper light fixture and house numbers add loads of visual interest and warmth.

​Get the look:​ Farrow & Ball Beetle Black

7. Light Wood

Another way to lighten up black siding is by pairing with light wood à la this Scandi-chic farmhouse by Amber Interior Design. The minimal look is clean, sleek, and packs quite a punch. Plus, a two-toned approach offers undeniable depth and dimension.

​Get the look:​ Thermory Benchmark Thermally Modified Radiata Pine Cladding

8. Light Gray

This charming abode by Willow Homes flaunts timeless light gray exterior siding that contrasts beautifully with a black roof. And even though the silvery hue is pale, it still manages to make a lasting impression — especially when paired with dark wood features such as the front door, shutters, and window boxes. Whatever shade of gray you end up using, just be mindful of the undertones that are present and how they will look at different times of the day.

​Get the look:​ Behr Classic Silver

9. Navy Blue

We love the dark blue and black combination spotted on this dreamy Craftsman. The bold navy-colored siding breathes new life into the classic facade, which is topped by a black roof providing a subtle transition between the two. Lush green landscaping, that was thoughtfully planned by Pistils Design + Build, frames the idyllic exterior. The complementary orange finish of the wooden front door provides the perfect dose of warmth and contrast.

​Get the look:​ Backdrop Formentera

10. Red Brick

It doesn't get anymore timeless than a red brick exterior, as proven by this home designed by Mallory Mathison Inc. The white trim really pops alongside the estate's industrial siding, while the black roof and matching shutters punctuates the grand facade.

​Get the look:​ The Home Depot Kingston Brick Panel

11. Cream

Not exactly a black and white exterior, but off-white or cream colored siding paired with a black roof has the same effect only it's a little warmer. Black accents — such as the downspout and lighting — give the traditional home a modern edge, while the stone-clad wall and taupe garage doors add a little something extra to the neutral palette.

​Get the look:​ Keim Mineral Masonry Paint 9298

12. Taupe

Image Credit: Ariane Moore for Hunker See More Photos

If you've been dreaming of an earthy palette for your exterior that will allow the landscaping to be the star of the show, opt for an earthy siding color such as taupe. The sand-hued stucco pairs beautifully with the black roof color and yet still allows the verdant plant life and red brick retaining walls and stairs to shine.

​Get the look:​ Behr Mushroom Bisque

The Best Exterior House Colors to Pair With Black Roofs

When you have a black roof, selecting the perfect exterior color combination can be a challenge, but it doesn't have to be. Just remember to consider all of the architectural features — like the garage door, window trim, downspout, gutters, and landscaping — not just the siding, so the facade looks cohesive and seamless. Before you finalize your decision, we highly recommend painting samples of the different shades you are considering on the exterior wall so you can see how the colors will change at different times of the day. And since black is a versatile hue it will work with a wide variety of colors and architectural styles, making your job that much easier.

Ready to get started? Here's a quick reminder of some of our favorite colors to pair with a black roof:

White

Dark green

Beige

Dark brown

Black

Charcoal gray

Light wood

Light gray

Navy blue

Red brick

Cream

Taupe