9 Before and Afters That Prove Black Paint Can Truly Transform a Space

Black paint may come off as moody and intimidating, but if you give in to those pretenses, you'd miss out on a lot of amazing decor ideas. For instance, using black trim, black window frames, and even a black exterior can give your abode that modern, dramatic feel you've always dreamed of. And remember: Black paint doesn't automatically translate to "goth" — unless that's exactly what you're going for, of course.

Lately, we've seen many DIYers taking to black paint to completely upgrade their spaces, and their before-and-after photos speak for themselves. If you've been looking for a new home project that's perfect for the transition into fall and winter, then you've come to the right place.

1. Black Living Room Touches

DIY and home decor TikToker @lonefoxhome turned their whitewashed living room into a cozy sitting area with the help of some black paint and a creative eye. To give the space more personality and depth, the user painted their window frames and fireplace black before adding homey vignettes throughout the room.

2. A Black Front Door

Curb appeal is everything, and if you want passersby to see your home as a chic, modern standout, then black exterior details are a great idea. As shown in this before and after by Instagram user @antonionavarr000, simply replacing an older, dark wood front door with a matte black option can easily do the trick.

3. Black Bathroom Panelling

Can you believe that the drab beige and white bathroom on the left became the stylish one on the right? With the bottom half of their walls showcasing sleek black vertical wood panels, Instagrammer @therussellshome created the kind of powder room we'd love to live in.

4. A Black Bathroom Accent Wall

Experimenting with black paint doesn't have to be dramatic. As @megs.house on TikTok shows, a simple upper black accent wall can make a difference in a bathroom, adding contrast to both white tile and furnishings. Plus, black won't display debris as glaringly as white does.

5. Black Brick

If you can preserve the brick in your home, we highly recommend doing so. However, in certain cases, painting over said brick can help make a home feel more contemporary. A perfect example: When TikTok user @lea_lostt painted the brick wall surrounding their fireplace a shade of black, successfully bringing their space into the 21st century.

6. A Black Sunroom

When you hear the word "sunroom," you might immediately picture bright colors. Yet, as @zoefeldmandesign demonstrates on Instagram, black walls and trim can work equally as well. Using black paint, the interior designer was able to create a cozy, cocooned sunroom that makes you want to curl up with your favorite book — no matter the weather.

7. A Black Plant Room

Similar to a sunroom, you might not except to see the color black all over a plant room. However, it works! TikToker @djsbeercave completely transformed their room with a "Southern charm" aesthetic into a black-and-white modern wonder where greenery pops.

8. Black Interior Doors

Tired of their white doors getting covered in grim and sticky fingerprints, @raynestormxtattoos on TikTok decided to paint their doors black. Then, they took it one step further by painting their entire hallway black. Who ever said black paint can't provide personality?

9. Black Kitchen Cabinets

If you're tired of trendy green kitchen cabinets, then consider going with an emotive black hue. As seen in this TikTok by @katiewoodx, black kitchen cabinets pair perfectly with silver appliances and medium-tone woods.