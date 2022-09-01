DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).
Have you jumped on the chain stitch embroidery train yet? Chain stitching is just so charming — especially when used for personalizing home decor or clothing. It's is also easier than you might think. You simply need a few basic materials and some fabric to embroider.
These linen coasters provide the perfect backdrop for this chain stitching tutorial. We added the first initials of family members (cute gift idea, right?), however you can create any design you like.
Things You'll Need
Tip
What is a chain stitch? This hand sewing embroidery technique is exactly how it sounds: it is a group of stitches (or loops) creating a chain-like pattern.
Step 1
Use an erasable pen and write out the initial, word, or design on the fabric.
Step 2
Use an embroidery needle with the embroidery floss (thread). Thread the needle, and tie a knot at the end. To start the chain stitch, first bring the needle up from the back and through the fabric. The knot at the end of your thread will be on the bottom of the fabric.
Step 3
Next, push the needle back down into the fabric, right below the first hole. Then push the needle back up through the fabric about a quarter inch higher from the previous hole. (See photo in Step 4.)
Step 4
This is the "chain" stitch portion — when pulling the needle and thread up from bottom, wrap the top thread around the tip of the needle (see image below). When you pull the needle, the thread makes a loop.
Step 5
After you created the first loop, push the needle down through fabric just shy of the hole you had just came up from. Then push the needle back up about a quarter inch from that prior hole below.
Step 6
Pull the needle and thread up from bottom, wrap the top thread around the tip of the needle. When you pull the needle, the thread makes another loop. Continue this chain link pattern around the letter.
Step 7
Continue this looping technique along the outline of your letters or design. Again, you'll put the needle and thread down just below the hole of your last stitch.
Step 8
Pull the needle through the last loop to finish it off, and then tie a knot on the underside of the fabric. Trim the thread.
All done! How cute are these napkins? They make the perfect hostess gift or birthday present.