The amount of TV shows to watch nowadays is overwhelming, to say the least. But we have to admit, out of all forms of entertainment out there, home improvement shows hold a special place in our hearts. Whether it involves a massive home renovation making an old house new or an opportunity to declutter and play with interior design styles, the results almost always get us inspired for a little DIY and redesign of our own home.

If you're looking for your next show to binge watch, we've rounded up the best home TV shows out there and where to watch them. From Netflix to Discovery+, these are the best streaming services for home improvement shows.

The Best Home Improvement Shows on Netflix

Hosted by Shea and Syd McGee of interior design firm Studio McGee, the duo works with homeowners to build their forever dream homes across the country, regardless of their budget or home design style.

Professional organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of ​The Home Edit​ help clients (many of which are celebrities!) banish clutter once and for all in all spaces of the home, from pantries to garages.

We've all probably heard of the magic of tidying expert Marie Kondo by now, so why not watch a whole series dedicated to it? Kondo goes through a series of inspiring home makeovers to help clients find the things that spark joy in their homes and lives.

The Best Home Improvement Shows on Hulu

There are tons of home renovation shows that cover indoor transformations, so for anyone who needs backyard inspo, ​Backyard Builds​ is a great place to start. The show stars contractor and designer Brian McCourt and design expert Sarah Keenleyside to create dreamy outdoor havens.

Brother-sister pair Billy Pearson and Carolyn Wilbrink cover a special sector of home renos: farmhouses. After growing up on a farm themselves, they use their expertise to make traditionally unchic farmhouses more modern and stylish.

The Best Home Improvement Shows on Peacock

​This Old House​ is an Emmy-winning home improvement show that breaks down the home renovation process down to nitty gritty remodeling and carpentry.

The Best Home Improvement Shows on Paramount+

Watch celebrities — from Wayne Brady to Paula Abdul — pay it forward in their hometowns by giving home makeovers to the people who helped them get to where they are today.

The Best Home Improvement Shows on Discovery+

Available on the Magnolia Network on Discovery+, the home improvement couple Chip and Joanna Gaines work with future homeowners to turn less than appealing properties into absolute dream homes.

As one of the many HGTV shows available on the streaming service, Drew and Jonathan Scott use their contractor and real estate skills to transform fixer-uppers.

Hosted by designer Hilary Farr and realtor David Visentin, the team helps families decide whether they want to stay at their old home or opt for a newly designed home.

Ever wondered what it takes to flip a home? Watch ​Flip or Flop​. Flippers Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack buy rundown houses in cash and renovate them in hopes of making a profit.

The Indianapolis-based mother-daughter team Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak invest in old properties and turn them into beautiful, modern homes.