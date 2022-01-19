The 9 Best Exercise Bikes to Add to Your Home Gym

If you're lucky enough to have a home gym — whether it's a full basement gym setup or a small corner in your apartment — consider adding an exercise bike to the mix to get in your cardio. Since it's recommended that adults clock in at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, it can be a great motivator to start or to continue working on your fitness goals.

From cult faves that will make you feel like you're at a fitness studio to budget-friendly picks under $500, here are the best exercise bikes to add to your home gym.

A top name in the indoor exercise bike industry, the original Peloton Bike features a 22-inch HD touch screen, comfortable and adjustable seat and handlebars, compact design, and quiet ride thanks to its practically silent belt drive. On top of giving you full access to a great cardio workout, the Peloton all-access membership ($39 per month) offers a variety of on-demand and live classes from which to choose.

Get a gymlike experience at home with this upright exercise bike. With 29 programs, 25 resistance levels, a padded seat, a USB port to charge your devices, and two LCD monitors to track your goals, it's a great stationary bike to get a solid cardio workout at home.

If you've been searching for the best Peloton alternative, the Echelon might be your best bet. As one of the brand's new 2022 launches, the Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike has curved 24-inch HD screen you can rotate 180 degrees to do workouts off the bike. Rather than only having one wheel like most exercise bikes, the EX-8s has two flywheels that light up with 15 color variations that can be synced to workout metrics. In addition to having a weight and shoe rack and two bottle holders, the bike also has a resistance controller on the handlebars, so you can easily adjust your resistance. However, you're going to have to get a monthly Echelon membership ($39 per month) to get access to live and on-demand workouts.

And if you need a more affordable option, check out the Echelon Connect Bike EX-5 ($999), which Hunker's Senior Commerce Editor Katie tried out firsthand.

This pick from NordicTrack will give fitness studio bikes a run for their money. It has a 22-inch HD touch screen to get an immersive cycling experience, and when you want to take classes off the bike, it can be easily rotated. When you take trainer-led classes, your bike auto-adjusts to cues to switch up your resistance and incline and keep you engaged throughout class. To get access to live and on-demand workouts, you'll need an iFIT membership, which is free for 30 days when you buy the bike. Afterward, it costs $39 per month.

Compared to many exercise bikes on the market, this option from YOSUDA is quite the steal. With 35-pound flywheels, a durable steel frame, and a belt drive built for quieter rides, it would make the perfect addition to a home gym. It has an LCD screen to track your progress, a tablet mount so you can watch Netflix while you work out, and a water bottle holder.

When it comes to affordable gym equipment, Sunny Health & Fitness has you covered. This recumbent exercise bike has an adjustable seat with large cushions, eight levels of magnetic resistance, self-leveling pedals, and a digital monitor to track your time, speed, distance, and calories. And the best part? This bike is under $200.

If you want to switch up your cardio workouts, try this hybrid trainer from ProForm. Thanks to its two-in-one design, it functions as a bike and elliptical and has a convenient water bottle holder so you can stay hydrated while you work out. And if you want access to trainer-led workouts, you can sign up for the iFIT membership, which costs $39 per month.

If you need small-space-friendly workout gear, invest in a foldable bike like this pick from XTERRA. Despite being totally apartment-friendly (especially if you add a yoga mat underneath to help stabilize it and absorb sound), it has a large seat and back pad along with padded handlebars for extra comfort. It may not be as fancy as smart gym equipment, but it has eight levels of manual, adjustable resistance and an LCD display that shows your basic workout metrics, from distance to calories burned.

The MYX II Plus is on par with Peloton in terms of price and features. At $1,599, this exercise bike will give you a full-body workout with not only cardio but also strength training, barre, HIIT, and more when you get the MYX membership ($39 per month). The bike itself has a 21.5-inch touch screen tablet that displays your workout data, like your heart rate and speed. It also comes with extra workout equipment, including a six-piece weight set with a kettlebell, a stabilizer mat, an exercise mat, a foam roller, and a resistance band.