3 Winter Projects That Will Increase the Value of Your Home

Whenever the seasons begin to change, we're always on the lookout for new home projects and ways to transition our spaces. Essentially, we want to be as prepared as possible for when there are adjustments in the weather and environment around us. What's even better is that many of these projects double as ways to increase the value of your home (aka return on investment or ROI).

Thanks to Realm, a free and unbiased source of actionable home advice and information, we're able to pinpoint exactly which winter home projects also increase home value. Together, the following three undertakings actually have a combined ROI of almost 1000% and they're perfect for keeping you warm and cozy while temperatures drop. It's a win-win!

First off, if you've been thinking about installing a new water heater, now might be the perfect time. According to Realm, this change has a 347% ROI. "When it comes to water heaters, you have two options: tank or tankless," Realm founder Liz Young tells Hunker. "Water heaters with tanks will save you money upfront, at about one-third the cost. But a tankless water heater lasts for two times as long and will save you money each month on your energy bill."

Another way to increase your home's value is by installing new flooring, which offers a 342% ROI. "If you're optimizing for return on investment, Realm recommends hardwood floors," Young says. "It's 50% less expensive than tile, lasts a lifetime, and is also the most common flooring in recently sold homes." And if your home's current floors are always ice-cold during the winter, even better — now you can finally get well-insulated flooring that will keep you warm indoors.

Last, but certainly not least, another winter project you'll want to consider is installing a new HVAC system. This offers a 214% ROI. "Not only do HVAC systems provide a bump in the value of your home, but they're one of the longest lasting appliances in your home. In fact, depending on your system, it may last up to 25 years," Young explains. So while installing a new HVAC system is a bit of an undertaking, it will definitely pay off in the long run.

Between these three projects, there is plenty for us to do this winter as we aim to keep warm and plan for future home profits.