6 Small-But-Mighty Kitchen Updates You Can Do in a Weekend

If the main thing holding you back from the kitchen of your dreams (or at least a new-and-improved version of your current kitchen) is the time it'll take to give it a makeover, don't let it. These six DIY projects can be done in a weekend or less, and create a totally transformational effect with minimal effort.

Whether you want to add texture to your walls or go bold with your cabinets, you can find all the easy-to-use products that fit your budget and personal style at Walmart — so you can conquer your kitchen makeover in no time.

Nothing brightens a room like a brand new floor. If yours is looking a little worse for wear (or you're just bored of your current flooring), give it new life with peel-and-stick floor tiles like FloorPops! Peel and Stick Virgin Vinyl Floor Tiles, which give the illusion that you installed brand new tile, without having to rip up your current flooring.

2. Install a customized backsplash

Don't underestimate the power of a good backsplash. Create contrast with your cabinets and surrounding walls by opting for a different color or texture, like this InHome Barnwood Peel & Stick Wallpaper that looks like wood paneling for a rustic touch.

3. Create a coffee corner

Pulling out all your cabinets and installing new ones might take a little longer than a weekend (though you could totally tackle that project if you have the time with Design House Brookings Ready to Assemble Cabinets).

So if you're looking for a quicker cabinetry upgrade, make use of any empty corner by popping an espresso-colored cabinet on the wall, wheeling a bar car underneath and filling both with all the accouterments for the ultimate coffee corner.

4. Add a faux stone wall

Really give your kitchen a rustic feel with this InHome Kilkenny Stone Peel & Stick Wallpaper that looks like an authentic stone wall, no masonry required.

5. Swap out your faucet

Your faucet might be the most-loved (read: used) appliance in the kitchen besides the refrigerator, so why not upgrade it to a sleek stainless steel option like the KRAUS Spot Free Bolden™ Kitchen Faucet.

6. Pull in pops of color

It's always refreshing to see a pop of color in someone's kitchen. If you're ready to take the color plunge, try a vibrant hue like Island Green Interior Paint by Drew Barrymore Flower Home. We guarantee it'll make you smile every time you walk into the room.

