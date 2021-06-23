We Transformed Unused Space Into an Inspired Guest House

Whether you've got an unspoken-for corner in your studio apartment or an empty utility shed that you don't know how to utilize, unused space in your home or yard can open a world of design possibilities.
With a heavy assist from Walmart (yes, that's where we stocked up on all the essentials below), we decided to make over Hunker creative director Paul Anderson's unused Los Angeles garage into a guest house haven. Keep scrolling to see the beautiful result, get the tips, and — most importantly — shop the products.
Set the stage
When you're starting with a completely empty canvas, step one is to map out the big picture. For a guest room, that's mainly a bed, bedside table, and art for your walls (if you have a lot of long-term guests, consider adding a dresser or clothing rack).
We went with a sleek, minimalistic gray and black upholstered bed frame with modern metal accent tables to match. An eclectic mix of modern and nature-inspired art gives the room a fresh-yet-relaxing vibe.
iKayaa Round Modern End Table, $34.66
Amp up the coziness
To lean a bit more into the relaxing mood, we made the bed with luxe-feeling cotton sheets, and piled a few extra knit blankets on top for chillier nights.
Next, we placed a few candles around the room, along with some matches, so guests can light them when they're in the mood for a little extra glow. Lastly, a plush rug adds to the coziness of the room, but is also an easy way to pull the look together without a lot of effort.
Add in some greenery
The ultimate sign that a guest room is well-loved and not, well, an afterthought? Thriving plants. If you're lacking a green thumb, opt for easy-to-care-for greenery like snake plants or philodendrons or a few artificial ones, and don't forget about chic planters. To really give the space some life, add in a bouquet or two of fresh flowers (again, in pretty vases) before guests arrive.
Perfect your welcome basket
Lastly, once you've gotten the room in good shape, put together an above-and-beyond welcome basket like the one we styled above. Toss some toothbrushes, toothpaste, and other toiletries into a tote, and place a note with the wifi details plus a night light nearby. You'll be the best host on the block.
Hello Bello Hand Sanitizer Spray, $11.97