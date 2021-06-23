We Transformed Unused Space Into an Inspired Guest House

Whether you've got an unspoken-for corner in your studio apartment or an empty utility shed that you don't know how to utilize, unused space in your home or yard can open a world of design possibilities.

Advertisement

With a heavy assist from Walmart (yes, that's where we stocked up on all the essentials below), we decided to make over Hunker creative director Paul Anderson's unused Los Angeles garage into a guest house haven. Keep scrolling to see the beautiful result, get the tips, and — most importantly — shop the products.

Set the stage

When you're starting with a completely empty canvas, step one is to map out the big picture. For a guest room, that's mainly a bed, bedside table, and art for your walls (if you have a lot of long-term guests, consider adding a dresser or clothing rack).

We went with a sleek, minimalistic gray and black upholstered bed frame with modern metal accent tables to match. An eclectic mix of modern and nature-inspired art gives the room a fresh-yet-relaxing vibe.

Amp up the coziness

To lean a bit more into the relaxing mood, we made the bed with luxe-feeling cotton sheets, and piled a few extra knit blankets on top for chillier nights.

Advertisement

Next, we placed a few candles around the room, along with some matches, so guests can light them when they're in the mood for a little extra glow. Lastly, a plush rug adds to the coziness of the room, but is also an easy way to pull the look together without a lot of effort.

Add in some greenery

The ultimate sign that a guest room is well-loved and not, well, an afterthought? Thriving plants. If you're lacking a green thumb, opt for easy-to-care-for greenery like snake plants or philodendrons or a few artificial ones, and don't forget about chic planters. To really give the space some life, add in a bouquet or two of fresh flowers (again, in pretty vases) before guests arrive.

Advertisement

Perfect your welcome basket

Lastly, once you've gotten the room in good shape, put together an above-and-beyond welcome basket like the one we styled above. Toss some toothbrushes, toothpaste, and other toiletries into a tote, and place a note with the wifi details plus a night light nearby. You'll be the best host on the block.