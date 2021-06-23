We Transformed Unused Space Into an Inspired Guest House

Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Whether you've got an unspoken-for corner in your studio apartment or an empty utility shed that you don't know how to utilize, unused space in your home or yard can open a world of design possibilities.

Advertisement

With a heavy assist from Walmart (yes, that's where we stocked up on all the essentials below), we decided to make over Hunker creative director Paul Anderson's unused Los Angeles garage into a guest house haven. Keep scrolling to see the beautiful result, get the tips, and — most importantly — shop the products.

Set the stage

When you're starting with a completely empty canvas, step one is to map out the big picture. For a guest room, that's mainly a bed, bedside table, and art for your walls (if you have a lot of long-term guests, consider adding a dresser or clothing rack).

We went with a sleek, minimalistic gray and black upholstered bed frame with modern metal accent tables to match. An eclectic mix of modern and nature-inspired art gives the room a fresh-yet-relaxing vibe.

Queer Eye Krew Upholstered Bed, $137

iKayaa Round Modern End Table, $34.66

Better Homes & Gardens Montclair Round Accent Table, $74.81

MoDRN Mid-Century Sun Volley Framed Wall Art, $48

Kate and Laurel Plants Framed Canvas Art Print, $44.99

Wall26 Framed Modern Minimalist Canvas Wall Art Bird Prints, $39.59

Amp up the coziness

To lean a bit more into the relaxing mood, we made the bed with luxe-feeling cotton sheets, and piled a few extra knit blankets on top for chillier nights.

Advertisement

Next, we placed a few candles around the room, along with some matches, so guests can light them when they're in the mood for a little extra glow. Lastly, a plush rug adds to the coziness of the room, but is also an easy way to pull the look together without a lot of effort.

Premium Fragranced Candle Desert Rose 2-Wick Candle, $16.99

Chesapeake Bay Candle Minimalist Collection Rosewood Fig, $12.92

Kasentex Kasentex Quilt-Coverlet-Bedspread-Blanket Set, $54.99

Drew Barrymore Flower Home Chevron Pom Decorative Throw, $49

Safavieh Casablanca Cennetig Solid Plush Area Rug or Runner, $117.72+

Better Homes & Gardens 300 Thread Count 100% Cotton Wrinkle Resistant Sheet Set, $37.83

Better Homes & Gardens Decorative Geometric Throw Pillow, $9.65

Better Homes & Gardens Decorative Throw Pillow, $14.87

Silver One Super Chunky Knitted Throw Blanket, $69

Add in some greenery

The ultimate sign that a guest room is well-loved and not, well, an afterthought? Thriving plants. If you're lacking a green thumb, opt for easy-to-care-for greenery like snake plants or philodendrons or a few artificial ones, and don't forget about chic planters. To really give the space some life, add in a bouquet or two of fresh flowers (again, in pretty vases) before guests arrive.

Advertisement

Mainstays Ceramic Orange Terra Cotta Planter, $17.16

Better Homes & Gardens White Glazed Ceramic Basket Pot, $9.84

Better Homes & Gardens Round Multicolor Concrete Plant Planter, $12

Better Homes & Gardens Claren Woven Water Hyacinth Basket Planter, $44.99

Elegant Expressions by Hosley Ombre Silver Glass Vase, $9.99

Elk Lighting Orbital Pendant in Oil Rubbed Bronze and Smoke Glass, $33.04

Pure Garden Artificial Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree, $114.99

Better Homes & Gardens Black Stone Faux Succulent, $9.87

Mainstays Artificial Air Plant Succulent, $10.10

Vickerman Artificial Green Succulent Arrangement, $19.99

Perfect your welcome basket

Lastly, once you've gotten the room in good shape, put together an above-and-beyond welcome basket like the one we styled above. Toss some toothbrushes, toothpaste, and other toiletries into a tote, and place a note with the wifi details plus a night light nearby. You'll be the best host on the block.

Better Homes & Gardens Rustic Tabletop Resin Wifi Password Sign, $8.84

onn. Wireless Charging Pad with LED Night Light, $12.88

Brush with Bamboo Plant-based Bamboo Toothbrush, $16.99

Tom's of Maine Natural Antiplaque Tartar Control & Whitening Toothpaste, $16.57

Hello Bello Hand Sanitizer Spray, $11.97

Mainstays Cotton Rope Oval Tote Bin, $27.54

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy