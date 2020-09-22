Cult Brand SMEG's Portofino Fridge Offers a Sleek and Modern Look

Everybody knows SMEG for its outrageously charming retro refrigerators. With their smooth forms, enamel surfaces, and funky colors, what's not to love? But the Italian home appliance giant has another equally stylish refrigerator, the Portofino, that's more modern than SMEG's signature vintage-inspired designs.

Born out of SMEG's Portofino line of products — which previously featured gas ranges, hoods, and dishwashers — the fridge is a lot more modern than its '50s-style companions, with a sleeker profile with (gasp!) 90-degree angles. It holds 18 cubic feet of groceries, or about 26 bags worth, so it's nothing to sneeze at in terms of size.

As for colors, the existing Portofino line has quite a variety of cheerful hues to choose from, but the fridge itself is limited to red, black, anthracite, white, and stainless steel for now. We have to admit, it's pretty sharp looking, and we're not mad about it.

Check out SMEG's site to find a retailer, or purchase your Portofino refrigerator online through AJ Madison or Williams Sonoma.

