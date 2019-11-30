If you're a fan of rustic interiors and natural textiles, then you might want to consider a farmhouse-style rug for your home. Cozy and comforting, farmhouse rugs are a goofproof way to warm up a room — and you won't need to break your bank account.

Advertisement

A farmhouse rug is inspired by a cozy, rustic design and often comes with elements like fun patterns, soft materials, fringe, and warm natural color palettes. They represent a return to more simple living and have seen a huge uptick in interest after the #cottagecore movement gained popularity during the pandemic.

To prove our point, we searched the market high and low and rounded up some of the chicest farmhouse rugs we could find. From checked runners to round jute carpets and beyond, here are 20 farmhouse-inspired rugs that will instantly upgrade any entryway, dining room, or living room.

1. Boucle Wool Rug

Chunky yet chic, a thick boucle woven wool rug in a neutral hue, like the one above, brings a touch of texture to a room while providing plenty of comfort. This rug, in a darker hue, could also be used in a high-traffic area like an entryway or kitchen since it doesn't easily show wear.

2. Simple Geometric Pattern

A natural woven rug with a clean geometric pattern makes a sophisticated statement in a space without straying from a casual aesthetic — we like to think of it as a modern farmhouse vibe.

3. Fringe-Trimmed Rug

Searching for a textured rug with a little bit of oomph? A natural flat-woven rug with a fringe trim adds a pop of personality to a subdued space without messing with your already established color palette.

Advertisement

4. Simple Striped Style

If you love the look of farmhouse-inspired spaces but prefer more traditional style carpets, then softly striped rugs are the way to go. A neutral-toned area rug with simple stripes brings timeless rustic charm and a level of durability many rugs just can't compete with.

5. Checked Runner

You can always count on a bit of plaid to casually elevate a space. Turn a humdrum hallway or galley kitchen into a warm and rustic scene with the help of a black-and-white checked runner. (P.S. This one is machine washable.)

6. Faded Area Rug

A power-loomed area rug with a softly distressed pattern is a clever way to bring a hint of color into a muted farmhouse-style room. We love that the coffee table in the above shot subtly brings out the colors of the rug as well.

7. Round Jute Rug

A circle-shaped rug composed of organic materials, like this Safavieh Handmade Natural Fiber Charlyne Casual Border Jute Rug, adds texture to a room without deviating from a neutral color palette.

Advertisement

8. Earth Toned Medallion Rug

A little medallion pattern goes a long way in a farmhouse-inspired space. Consider a floral medallion style in neutral hues to usher some rustic, boho vibes into a room.

9. Subdued Statement Rug

Looking for a farmhouse-friendly runner with a bit more oomph? An all-natural woven runner made of interesting materials with shimmery finishes turns any sliver of floor space into a stylish scene in seconds.

10. Tufted Neutral Rug

Nothing makes a room feel cozier than plush carpeting. An earth-toned hand-tufted rug, with Moroccan touches, brings a dash of depth and dimension to a room without overwhelming the space.

11. Neutral Farmhouse Area Rug

If you're just dipping your toes into farmhouse rugs, the Surya Farmhouse Neutrals Area Rug is sure to warm up your space without taking center stage. The subtle pattern and neutral colors will complement your colorful decor perfectly.

Advertisement

12. Woven Rug

Get your farmhouse rug fix next time you hop into Target for a haul. This woven rug combines modern simplicity with farmhouse warmth, making it the best of both worlds.

13. Jute Area Rug

If you're a sucker for a nice storage basket and natural-looking accent chair, then this option is a must-have for your rustic space. With a rich navy hue, it will perfectly complement all the light browns and tans in your eco-inspired space.

14. Tufted Statement Rug with Tassels

By combining fringe and geometric patterns for some multi-media goodness, you're bound to nail this charming style.

15. Geometric Wool Area Rug

This rug finds the perfect balance between neutral and interesting. With a cream color palette, you can easily warm up your family room, while the fringe makes this a conversation piece at your next book club meeting.

Advertisement

16. Floral Statement Rug

Looking to combine farmhouse style with some light femininity? These eco-inspired florals from this option bring the charm of spring to your living room all year round.

17. Pirlo Handmade Wool Rug

Treat your living room to this beauty and watch your space turn into a natural oasis. With warm colors and a fun pattern, you can easily make your living room the go-to whenever a friend needs to sit, chill, and clear their head.

18. Vintage Distressed Bohemian Rug

The farmhouse look doesn't have to mean shunning color and opting for warm neutrals. Pair a bright option with your comfy white couch and watch the room evoke a lot of "Wow."

19. Pink Abstract Cottage Rug

Give your farmhouse style a feminine flair with this pink farmhouse rug. Its fun design and light pink hue are sure to take your warm neutral furniture and give it that little extra kick.

Advertisement

20. Creme Medallion Runner

Who said the farmhouse look is confined to the family room or living room? This creme medallion runner brings a little warmth to your most utilized hallways, pulling the entire look together cohesively.