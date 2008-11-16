How to Install Chain-Link Fencing on a Hill

Step 10: Cut the Webbing

Make bias cuts in the webbing at the top and the bottom of the hill. As you pull the fence taut, you'll notice that it will extend past the terminal posts at an angle. Insert the tension bar through the webbing parallel to the post. Then cut the diamonds in the fabric directly along the post. That will allow for even spacing, making the fence look nice. Don't cut every wire: you need to make sure they can still be held securely on the terminal posts.