How to Polish Teak Wood

Teak wood is a popular choice for indoor and outdoor furniture. This golden honey-colored wood is popular among homeowners and builders due to its immense durability against daily wear and tear and natural elements. Though teak wood has natural oils that do a great job of keeping this wood looking fresh, it's still a good idea to provide your teak furniture with a nice wood polish oil every few months.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Basic Facts About Teak Wood

Teak wood is grown in tropical regions, including southern Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Because of its natural resistance to decay and even termites, teak wood has grown in popularity over the years to become a top choice for wooden furniture. Teak wood is relatively easy to work with and has natural oils that make it easy to care for. Most furniture made with teak wood is not sealed or finished with a stain because of the wood's natural oils.

Since teak wood is excellent at taking care of itself, you only need to worry about dusting it regularly with a soft, zero steel-wool cloth. It's also recommended to polish teak furniture every three to four months for optimal care.

What Is the Best Oil to Use on Teak Wood?

When polishing teak wood, the most recommended oils are teak oil or Danish oil. Though they share a name, teak oil does not contain oil from teak wood. Teak oil is made from various ingredients depending on the brand, but some of the most common include linseed oil, rosewood, varnish, and mineral spirits. Teak oil is often used to polish teak wood and helps prevent drying and cracking. If you're polishing outdoor furniture, use teak oil, as it provides extra protection against the sun's damaging rays.

Danish oil is also often recommended as a polish for teak wood. Danish oil often uses linseed oil and mineral spirits, similar to teak oil, and it is quick-drying. Danish oil is heat-, chemical-, and water-resistant and requires routine application since it wears off over time.

How to Polish Teak Wood

Step 1: Clean the Wood's Surface Before you start to polish your teak wood furniture, you'll need to clean it off with a duster or a teak-wood-safe cleaner. For tougher messes, you can make your own cleaner at home by mixing 1 cup of bleach, 1 gallon of warm water, and a few drops of liquid dish soap. You can also make a solution using 1 cup of vinegar and 1 gallon of warm water. Advertisement If using a cleaning solution, make sure to wet the furniture first before adding the cleaning solution using a soft, lint-free cloth. Apply the cleaning solution to the table and let it sit for 10 minutes. If the surface requires a deeper cleaning, gently use a scrub brush instead of a cloth and make sure to go in the direction of the grain. Wipe or rinse the cleaning solution with water and let the wood dry before applying the oil. Tip Depending on the size of the piece of furniture you’re cleaning, it can take anywhere from 24 to 48 hours to dry completely. Step 2: Apply Wood Oil to Teak Wood Use a soft cloth or scrub brush to apply the teak oil or Danish oil to the wood's surface. Make sure to go in the direction of the grain. Use a lint-free cloth to wipe off any excess oil and let the oil dry for two to four hours. Step 3: Add Additional Coats of Oil as Necessary Continue applying additional coats of oil until the wood no longer absorbs it. It's important to wipe off excess oil and ensure the wood is dry for best results.