How to Care for Acacia Wood

Oak, walnut, and mahogany are big names in the wood furniture world, but acacia wood is another strong contender for beautiful, lasting wood furniture. It's often used to make outdoor furniture that holds up well to the weather elements. You can also find indoor furniture and accessories made of acacia, like decorative bowls. Proper acacia wood care helps your favorite pieces last longer.

Benefits of Acacia Wood Furniture

When properly cared for, acacia wood is a durable furniture material that can last for decades. It's a dense, hard wood that resists scratches, mold, and mildew. It holds up well against moisture, but it can receive water damage with a lot of moisture. Acacia is a rich color with beautiful graining. It has a high-end, exotic look similar to teak, but it's more affordable than teak.

Cleaning Acacia Wood Furniture

Regular cleaning is one of the most important parts of acacia wood furniture care. A damp cleaning cloth is all you need for routine cleaning, especially if you clean it regularly. Wipe away any dust, crumbs, or debris from the furniture. Wipe indoor furniture, like an acacia dining table, every day. For outdoor furniture, wipe it when you notice dirt or outdoor debris accumulating.

Avoid any harsh cleaning solutions, which can damage the wood. Things like ammonia and silicone can dry out the wood and cause it to crack. If you need a little extra cleaning power, use a gentle soap in the water. For outdoor furniture, you can use a gentle scrub brush with the cleaning solution.

Acacia Wood Protection

Acacia wood is susceptible to heat and moisture, so acacia wood protection to minimize contact with those things helps prolong the furniture's life. As part of acacia wood table care, wipe wet spots or spills immediately to prevent water damage. Alcohol, perfume, and similar products can suck moisture out of acacia wood, so keep them away from the table and wipe up spills quickly. Using placemats helps prevent moisture and food from reaching the wood table.

Choose an ideal spot for your acacia wood furniture away from extreme heat or sunlight, which can warp the wood. Indoors, position it away from heat vents, fireplaces, and similar heat-generating features. Move it away from windows where sunlight could regularly hit the furniture. For acacia wood outdoor furniture, a shady spot under a covered deck or a patio umbrella is ideal to protect it from sun damage. It's also a good idea to keep acacia wood away from your pool or hot tub since the chemicals in the water can discolor the wood.

Oiling Acacia Wood

Another acacia wood protection step is to oil it occasionally. Products like boiled linseed oil and tung oil are suitable to protect your acacia wood items. Many oils for wood penetrate into the grain to protect the wood.

Before oiling the acacia furniture, make sure it's clean and dry. Read the product label for specific instructions. Use a rag or paintbrush to apply the oil to the clean wood. You might need to wipe off the excess oil after letting it sit for a designated amount of time. A second coat applied 12 hours later after buffing the surface with a mild abrasive pad provides better protection.