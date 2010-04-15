How to Repair Sterling Faucets Shower Stems

Step 1: Prepare the Area

Turn off the water supply to the area before you do any kind of plumbing work, even if it is a simple repair. The shower water supply valve should be located behind the shower enclosure, sometimes in an adjacent room on the shared wall.

If you cannot locate the valve, you can shut off the supply to the house with the valve most likely located in the basement in a house or under the kitchen sink in an apartment. Once the water is shut off, run the shower to rid it of any water left in the pipes. Make sure the area is dry before you continue working to avoid slippage or injury.