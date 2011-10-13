Price Pfister 17196-0100G Tub and Shower Faucet Instructions

Although Pfister has discontinued the Price Pfister 17196-0100G tub and shower faucet model, you can still come across the older models, and you may need to know how to install them. If you are looking for a new faucet, newer models of the single-handle tub and shower faucets are still being manufactured by Pfister and are available for purchase in retail stores and through wholesale plumbing supply. Fortunately, regardless of the model, most Pfister single-handle tub and shower faucets share similar installation instructions.