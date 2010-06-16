How to Fix Scratches on Composite Decking

Image Credit: ronstik/iStock/GettyImages

Scratches are bound to happen on decks, especially if you spend a lot of time entertaining outdoors. From shoe scuffs to furniture sliding across the decking, lots of things can leave behind scratches. While composite decking is generally very durable and resists scratches, damage can sometimes happen to the material. Use caution when repairing scratches to prevent additional damage to the decking.

Check With the Manufacturer

Before you make any modifications or repairs to your composite deck material, check with the manufacturer for recommendations and potential issues with handling repairs yourself. Most composite decking comes with a warranty, but doing repairs or making modifications to the decking often voids the warranty. If the scratch is minor, it sometimes self-heals or blends in over time, so leaving it alone might be better than trying to repair it and losing your warranty. If you decide to proceed with DIY deck repairs, check for methods or products specific to your type of composite decking for the best results.

Sand the Scratch

You can sometimes gently sand the scratched area to help it blend in with the surrounding area. When choosing sandpaper, consider the recommendations of the manufacturer. Starting with a finer grit first prevents adding gouges or additional scratches to the surface. You can also use a steel scouring pad to remove light scratches. Other people use wire brushes on composite decking scratches.

No matter what you use, always go with the grain and use gentle pressure to avoid additional damage. The area typically appears a lighter color after the gentle sanding, but it should return to a more normal color in a month or so.

Use a Heat Gun

Another strategy some people use is a heat gun to heat the plastic enough to blend in the scratched area with the rest of the decking. However, this method can be challenging to do well and can cause more damage to your deck. You can leave behind permanent scorch marks that are more noticeable than the scratches. Testing it on a hidden area of the deck first can help you decide if you're comfortable with this method. Using heat on a composite deck will almost certainly void the warranty, so proceed with caution.

To use this method, hold the heat gun about 8 to 12 inches away from the decking. Avoid holding the heat gun over one spot for a long period. You just need to soften it enough to help the scratched area blend in. Many people pair the heat gun with a wire brush, using it with the grain to help smooth out scratches. Using a heat gun can make the area darker for a few weeks, but it typically fades back to the normal color unless you permanently burn the surface.

Try a Decking Repair Kit

You can also get composite deck repair kits that might fix the issue. These kits typically involve a filler that you put into the scratch before scraping off the excess. You'll often find the kits in different finishes to blend in with your composite deck's coloring. If you refinish or paint your composite deck, it can void your warranty. While a decking kit is only touching up the scratched area, it could still impact the warranty, so check with the manufacturer first.