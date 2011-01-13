Can You Paint Composite Decking?

Homeowners often choose composite decking for its maintenance-free quality, but what happens when the original color fades or boards become stained by spills? It's natural to wonder if you can paint the composite decking. Yes, you can paint composite decking in some cases, as long as the deck is properly cleaned, prepped, and primed. However, not all composite decking is a candidate for painting.

Older composite decking, especially if it was made before 2010, is usually the best candidate for painting. If you have a newer version, it likely has a PVC cap or shell that won't let paint stick. You can tell if it has the shell by looking at the cut end. Newer types that won't accept paint usually have a gray or brown core, which is the composite material, surrounded by the outer veneer. Painting newer composite decking might void your warranty, so check with the manufacturer before proceeding.