DIY Wiring for a Square D Pressure Switch

How to Choose the Right Pressure Switch Replacement

If you decide to remove and replace your Square D pressure switch, check the pressure range of your old switch — it will be either 20-40, 30-50 or 40-60 PSI. You can find this information under the cover, which can be pulled off. Always replace your pressure switch with one of the same pressure.

There may also be information on the amperage rating and information on whether the switch can be used for water systems or air compressors. The value of your motors amperage capacity should be lower than the amperage rating of your new pressure switch.