How to Clean a Comforter That's Too Big for the Washer

A fluffy down comforter, especially if it's a king or California king, isn't going to get really clean in a standard or compact washing machine. When the comforter fills the entire machine, it can't be properly agitated in the soapy water and won't get really clean. Washing a large comforter in a washing machine could also damage the comforter and the machine itself. If you can't fit yours into the washer with ample space left, choose another method to clean the comforter.

Have a comforter that's too big for the washing machine? Here are the three best ways to get it clean and fresh once again.

1. Wash the Comforter at a Laundromat

A trip to your local laundromat may be the best solution for washing your large comforter since these businesses generally have at least some large-capacity washers. (For reference: A stacked washer might have a capacity of less than 2 cubic feet, while a standard washer has a capacity between 3.5 and 4.5 cubic feet.) A large-capacity washer has more than 5 cubic feet of space and should be sufficient for even a king-size comforter.

Always check the care label for specifics about how to wash the comforter. Most comforters can be machine washed. If there's no tag, use cold water and the machine's most gentle setting. (Hot water could cause shrinkage.)

Tip Any type of gentle detergent without additives can be used to wash most types of comforters. Add only as much detergent as the package advises for one load. You don't need to double up on soap because the comforter is large; in fact, adding too much detergent may leave a residue on the fabric.

2. Dry Clean the Comforter

Dropping off your oversized comforter at a dry cleaner is certainly the easiest way to get it clean. Dry cleaning may also be the recommended cleaning method if you have a comforter made of a delicate fabric, like silk or cashmere. These fabrics could be damaged over time if they're washed in water, which causes the fibers to swell, shrink, and eventually break. Dry cleaning prevents that damage, but it can be pricey, and it's just not necessary if you're washing a polyester comforter or other synthetic fabric. Dry cleaning also isn't the best method for getting rid of any odors that linger in your comforter.

3. Wash the Comforter by Hand

Hand washing your comforter requires more time than taking it to a laundromat not to mention physical exertion (a soaked comforter is heavy to maneuver). But it's a perfectly effective and free way of getting your bedding clean. You'll need a clean bathtub, a large utility sink, or an extra-large storage bin that can fit the comforter. Here's how to effectively wash your large comforter by hand:

Fill the tub halfway with cool water.

Add liquid detergent and swirl the water so it's evenly distributed.

Place the comforter in the tub, submerge it, and move it around a little so it's fully soaked with soapy water.

Let it soak for 10 minutes or so and then press the comforter to the bottom of the tub while you drain the water.

Fill the tub again with clean water and press and swirl the comforter in that water for a few minutes.

Drain it and repeat until the water is free of suds.

Press as much water as you can out of the clean comforter before pulling it out of the tub for drying.

How to Dry an Oversized Comforter

Depending on the comforter's care instructions, you may be able to machine dry it, but unless your home dryer has a larger capacity than your washer, it probably won't fit. (The laundromat's high-capacity dryers come in very handy here.)

However, if you don't want to lug your oversized comforter to the laundromat or the dyer cleaner, here are the best ways to dry your large comforter completely:

​ Use wood dryer balls. ​ Add several wool dryer balls to the dryer. As the drum rotates and the balls bounce around, they should keep the comforter from clumping. That will help it dry quickly. This tip is especially important when you're drying a down-filled comforter. Keeping it from bunching up in the dryer can save you from trying to refluff the comforter later.

​Air dry it.​ Hang the comforter over clothesline to let it air dry at home. Expect it to take anywhere from one to several days for it to be completely dry.

Tip If you need to remove wrinkles after the comforter is dry, spritz it with water and put it in the dryer with a few dryer balls. Turn on the dryer to its gentlest setting and check the comforter after 10 minutes. Pull it out once it's dry and wrinkle-free.