How to Start a Maytag Dishwasher

Image Credit: Volodymyr Bushmelov/iStock/GettyImages

From cleaning a load of grimy or oily pots and pans after a big holiday meal to sanitizing baby bottles and drinking glasses, there are many ways to use the dishwasher to your advantage. Once you start up the Maytag dishwasher, take advantage of all the other functions it can do, load it properly and keep it maintained to ensure it continues to rev-up on demand.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Maytag Dishwasher

Day in and day out, people take the dishwasher for granted. The most attention the hardworking appliance achieves is typically the few minutes it takes to plop the dishes in the baskets and run the dishwasher through a cycle. However, the Maytag dishwasher can do so much more when its functions are used in coordination with the dishes you need cleaned.

The Maytag dishwasher is made by Whirlpool. Maytag dishwashers are preferred for the powerful motor, power wash and excellent sanitizing capabilities. A common myth is having to rinse the dishes before being placed into the Maytag dishwasher. The four-blade stainless steel chopper in the appliance makes scraping plates unnecessary. Paired with the "PowerBlast" cycle, stuck-on food is easily removed from plates, pots and pans.

Use the temperature setting to reduce excess moisture in the interior of the appliance and reduce spots. The stainless steel dishwasher prevents smudging and makes it easy to clean the gleaming surface inside and out compared with the interior plastic tub on other dishwasher models.

Troubleshooting a Stalled Dishwasher

If the Maytag dishwasher doesn't turn on when the proper process has been followed, then it could be due to a few simple things. A quick assessment can often reveal the issue and get the dishwasher to begin its cycle without issue.

Maytag suggests checking that the control lock is not engaged and making sure the dishwasher has not been accidentally put in delayed wash option or sleep mode.

Finally, check that the door is completely shut and latched. Clean out the area around the door seal if the dishwasher isn't closing properly. If the water supply has been turned off or disconnected, the dishwasher won't start.

Advertisement

Loading a Dishwasher Properly

Bon Appetit recommends loading the dishwasher baskets from back to front. Place thin plastics in the top rack and place bowls and cups facedown or at an angle so that the water shoots in and around the concave surface and doesn't settle in and make a puddle. Plates should be loaded neatly on the bottom, from tall to short, where the water is the strongest.

Never place any large item over the entire bottom basket. That will block the spray arm, and nothing will get truly clean. When unloading, move from the bottom to the top so that puddles of water on the tops of glasses don't drip all over the plates and pots below.

Starting a Maytag Dishwasher

Open the dishwasher door to its full capacity and fill the prewash cup with the dishwasher detergent of your choice. Close the lid and add rinse aid to the cup and secure that lid before closing the dishwasher door.

Make sure that the door is locked and select the wash cycle and temperature options. Press the start button by holding it down for three seconds or, for older models, turn the dial to the on position.