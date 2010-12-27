How to Cancel and Drain a Miele Dishwasher

Image Credit: Mikhail Artamonov/iStock/GettyImages

The reason why the Miele dishwasher is highly rated is due to the fact that it was made to be economical when it comes to saving water and energy. When you use your Miele dishwasher, you should only run a cycle when the dishwasher is full of dishes to optimize its energy-saving capabilities. Most of the time, you'll find that you're washing your dishes using the normal program setting. Still, if you need to change or cancel and drain your dishwasher, the Miele appliance makes it an easy process for the user.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Energy-Saving Miele Dishwasher

According to Miele, a company known for its high-end appliances among other German dishwasher manufacturers, the normal program is the most efficient when it comes to using up energy and water consumption while cleaning dishes. When hooking up your dishwasher, it can be connected to a hot water supply. Still, Miele recommends that if your water is heated by electricity, then you should connect it to a cold water connection.

Change or Cancel Cycle

Before starting a cycle, you want to make sure that the spray arms are not blocked. After you choose a program, based on how heavy or light your load is and the level of how dirty your dishes are, you can turn on the dishwasher. To turn on the dishwasher, you will press the button that has a circle with a line through the middle. If you open up the dishwasher, your program will immediately be interrupted because the door is open.

When opening up the dishwasher door, you need to be super careful because the water in the dishwasher may be hot. To change the program setting, turn off the dishwasher by pressing the circular button with a line through the middle. Then press the button again, select the program you want and start the cycle.

If you wish to cancel the cycle completely, you're going to press the circular button with the line through the middle. According to Miele, if there is water in the dishwasher, the dishwasher will drain automatically. When you start a new cycle, it will fill with fresh water.

Miele Dishwasher Drainage

According to Miele, when you purchase your Miele dishwasher, it comes equipped with a built-in nonreturn valve on the discharge side. This valve prevents any of the wastewater from coming back into the dishwasher. If you're installing a new Miele dishwasher, you need to attach the drain line of the dishwasher high up under the counter rim of your kitchen sink.

Advertisement

Make sure you put the drain line high enough before you connect it to the end of the drain. Doing this ensures that your drain doesn't get backed up and that a large amount of water won't siphon back into the dishwasher.

Cleaning Miele Dishwashers

No matter how many times you clean your dishes, if you're not making sure that the actual dishwasher is clean, your dishes will stay dirty. According to Miele, the wash cabinet is self-cleaning, so you don't need to use a dishwasher cleaner as long as you use the right amount of detergent when running a cycle. It would be best if you washed your dishwasher frequently so limescale and grease deposits don't build up.

Limescale is a hard, chalky deposit that builds up in kettles, hot water boilers and dishwashers. If you get a buildup of limescale or grease deposits in the wash cabinet, Miele offers a variety of cleaning and descaling dishwasher cleaner products. These products were specially developed to clean Miele dishwashers. If you buy these products, make sure you follow the instructions when cleaning your Miele dishwasher.

Generally, you won't have to worry about bacteria or odors building up in the wash cabinet, unless you tend to run a lot of low temperature washing programs. If you do run consecutive low temperature programs, the dishwasher will automatically increase the temperature during the final rinse of a cycle.

Cleaning Dishwasher Filters

To maintain the longevity of your dishwasher, it would help if you were regularly cleaning the filters in the wash cabinet. The filter system, which is located in the base of the wash cabinet, prevents food from being re-deposited on your dishes. According to Miele, it also protects the circulation pump from getting damaged. You should never run the dishwasher without the filter system in place.

Advertisement

To clean the filter system, turn the dishwasher off. Then you're going to turn the handle counterclockwise, and this will release the filter system. Remove the system from the dishwasher and rinse the filter under running water to remove any soil or particles.

According to Miele, it is important that you don't get any dirt or particles stuck in the circulation system when removing the filter system. If soil or any particles get into the circulation system, a blockage can occur.

Cleaning Your Dishwasher Door

The door and the door seal are vital parts of your dishwasher that also need to be cleaned. Bacteria can quickly build on the door seal or the sides of the dishwasher door because they're not located in the wash cabinet. This means that they aren't cleaned by the spray arm jets. You can wipe down the door seals with a damp cloth, and this will remove any food that is trapped.

The door front is another area that should be cleaned. If you leave dirt or liquid on the door front, it can become discolored. According to Miele, when cleaning your door front, avoid using dishwasher cleaning products that contain soda, ammonia, acid or chloride. Also, stay away from descaling agents, cleaners containing solvents, harsh dishwasher cleaner, oven cleaners, glass cleaner, eraser sponges, sharp metal scrapers, steel wool, steam cleaning appliances or any abrasive cleaning products, such as scouring powder, scouring liquid or pumice stones.

When you need to clean the door front, use warm water and a little bit of dishwashing liquid. Wipe the surface with a soft sponge and always dry with a soft cloth. Miele recommends that you stay away from harsh glass cleaners, but if you do use them, make sure to remove the cleaner immediately. You don't want the glass cleaner to sit on the surface for a long time.