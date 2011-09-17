How to Install a Shower Surround Over Existing Tiles

Step 3: Cut and Install Apron-Trim Pieces

Measure the tub's height, from the baseboard molding's top edge to the tub's top edge. Transfer this measurement to the supplied apron-trim piece and cut it to length with a hacksaw. Measure the tub's width, transfer this measurement to another supplied apron-trim piece and cut it with the hacksaw. Peel off the apron-trim pieces' paper backing and stick one to the wall next to the tub and the other over the tub on the tile.