9 Ways to Keep Blankets and Comforters Smelling Fresh

Whether you have seasonal bedding you use or keep extra blankets and comforters on hand for guests, keeping them fresh is key during storage. Fabric fibers, down, and other comforter filler materials absorb odors, which can give the blankets and comforters a musty or stale smell. Several items you might already have around the house help keep those odors from forming, so your freshly washed comforters and blankets stay smelling fresh, no matter how long you store them.

1. Use Dryer Sheets

Dryer sheets make freshly washed blankets smell great, so keep the scent going with fresh dryer sheets. Tuck scented dryer sheets in between the folds of the blankets and comforters when you store them. The scent of the dryer sheets permeates throughout the stored blankets and comforters to keep them smelling fresh.

2. Try Scented Soap

Another way to add a pleasant scent to blankets while you store them is with a bar of soap. Choose soap with a strong scent that you love, so your blankets smell just as good. Wrap one to two bars of scented soap in acid-free tissue paper. Place the soap in the storage container, bag, or closet to fight musty odors. When it doesn't smell very strong, replace it with a new bar of soap.

3. Make Lavender Sachets

The soothing scent of lavender is the perfect way to keep your blankets smelling great. When you pull them out to use them, the lavender scent can help you feel relaxed and sleepy. You can make a simple lavender sachet with fabric and dried lavender flowers.

Cut thin white cotton fabric into a 4-inch square. Place dried lavender in the center of the square. Pick up the edges of the square and twist them. Tie a white ribbon tightly around the top to make a lavender sachet. Place the lavender sachet in with the blankets and comforters when storing them.

4. Scent With Cedar

If you like an earthy, wood scent, cedar is a good option for keeping your blankets smelling fresh. Cedar has a strong, clean scent that permeates fabric. It can also help keep moths and other insects that could damage your blankets away from them, and it helps absorb moisture to prevent mold and mildew in the storage area. Place cedar sachets or cedar balls in with the blankets and comforter to give them a fresh woodsy scent.

Avoid using mothballs. The scent is overpowering and mothballs contain naphthalene and paradichlorobenzene, which are dangerous to your health.

5. Absorb Odors With Baking Soda

Just like baking soda keeps your refrigerator smelling good, it can also help absorb odors from your blanket storage area to keep them smelling fresh. Poke holes in the top of a box of baking soda. Place the baking soda in the linen closet or other storage closet to absorb unwanted odors. Replace the box of baking soda with a fresh box every three to four months.

6. Improve the Airflow

Tightly closed storage spaces can increase the chances of odors developing. If your blankets are in a closet with a solid door, consider adding ventilation to allow fresh air to enter the space. Install louvered doors on storage closets to promote airflow within the closet. Fresh air moving through the storage closet helps to keep odors at bay.

Don't store blankets and comforters in plastic bags or containers. The lack of airflow helps to promote musty odors and can damage fabrics.

7. Spray a Fabric Refresher

Fabric refresher sprays are readily available and offer an easy way to freshen up blankets. They come in a variety of scents to match your preferences, and you can reapply them as needed if the scent starts to fade. Spray blankets and comforters with a fabric refresher or scented linen water weekly. Many of these products are designed to eliminate odors instead of just covering them, which can keep the blankets fresher for longer.

8. Use Borax in a Container

Another way to keep blankets smelling fresh is with borax, which is inexpensive and readily available. Pour borax into a plastic-lidded container and poke holes in the top. Place the container in a storage closet to absorb odors.

9. Store Blankets Properly

Washing blankets before you store them helps eliminate odors. Sweat, dirt, spills, and other debris that can collect in a blanket can make them smell funky, especially when they're folded and placed in an enclosed storage space.

Only store completely dry blankets and comforters. Dampness causes mold and mildew as well as odor. Store blankets and comforters in a dry area of the home. Place blankets and comforters in moth-resistant bags.