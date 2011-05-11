How to Get Fleas Out of Stuffed Animals

Having fleas in your home is a nuisance and it may feel overwhelming when you are attempting to get rid of them. If you have children and your home has fleas, your children's stuffed animals are likely to be infested with fleas as well. Getting fleas out of stuffed animals is not difficult, yet it is time consuming and must be done properly in order to ensure the fleas are entirely removed.
Inspect your home or the area where the fleas have infested to determine the course of action you should take to treat your flea problem specifically.
Purchase bug bombs or in-home flea bug bombs to erradicate the fleas. Follow the package instructions for each flea bomb as the directions will vary depending on the type of product you are using. Remove your family and pets as well as any other live animals, open food or perishables from your home before setting the bug bombs.
Stay out of the area for the amount of time the flea bug bomb instructions calls for, which may be from a few hours to a couple of days, depending on the strength of the bug bomb and the severity of the flea infestation.
Vacuum your home to get rid of any flea eggs. Remove and dispose of your vacuum bag immediately afterwards to eliminate the risk of fleas surviving within the bag and causing another infestation. Vacuum all of the stuffed animals in your home to get rid of eggs that may be hidden within the fur of the toys.
Gather all of the stuffed animals in your home and place them into a garbage bag along with a bit of boric acid, a pest control substance.
Shake the garbage bag while holding it closed tightly.
Wash and dry the stuffed animals afterwards as you would normally.