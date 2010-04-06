How to Get Rid of Rodent Mites in Your Home

Rodent mites are something one might expect to see in a horror movie. Found in homes where mice or rats have recently died, rodent mites will readily bite humans and feed off of their blood. Three common rodent mites that will attack humans include the house mouse mite, the spiny rat mite, and the tropical rat mite. Because they are so small, it can be difficult to know if you have them in your home. If you have itchy rashes on your skin or experience painful lesions or blisters, it is possible your home is contaminated with rodent mites that require removal. There are a few steps you can take to remove the pests from your home.
Rodent Mite Removal Strategy
Rodent mites can live away from their food source for up to 10 days to look for new food sources; therefore, vacuum and clean daily for at least 10 days after you have eliminated the mite source to completely remove the mites from your home. After cleaning mice and rat dropping or removing the nest from your home, spray your gloves with disinfectant or bleach solution before taking them off.
Most important, you must remove the source of the mites. Otherwise, your efforts in eliminating the pests will be futile and your home will remain infested.
Things You'll Need
Mask or respirator
Cloths
How to Eliminate Rodent Mites
Step 1: Locate the Rodents
Find the mice or rats and their nests and remove them from your home. Look for nests in basements, attics, ceilings, and walls.
Step 2: Mix Disinfectant Spray
Mix a solution of 1 1/2 cups of household bleach with 1 gallon of water. Add the solution to a clean spray bottle.
Step 3: Discard the Rodents
Wearing gloves, a mask or respirator, and eye protection, spray the dead animal, its nest, and the surrounding area with the disinfectant solution, and let it soak for 5 minutes. Place the animal and nest in a plastic bag, then seal the bag. Place that bag in a second bag and seal that as well. Discard the bags in a covered trash can or call your local health department for disposal recommendations.
Step 4: Vacuum Your Home
Vacuum your entire home to remove the mites. Use the hose extension to clean between your walls and floors or any other hard-to-reach cracks or spaces. If your vacuum contains a bag, freeze it to kill the mites and prevent them from crawling back out. If the vacuum has a canister, apply a bleach solution or disinfectant it to kill the mites inside, then wipe it out with a moist cloth.
Step 5: Disinfect All Surfaces
Wipe potentially infested areas with a disinfectant or bleach solution and a moist cloth. Give special attention to warm areas, such as furnaces and pipes, as mites prefer to inhabit these places. Wipe cracks and crevices around rat nests, as spiny rat mites hide in these areas during the day. Bleach the cleaning cloths to kill the mites that are left on it.