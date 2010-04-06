How to Get Rid of Rodent Mites in Your Home

Rodent mites are something one might expect to see in a horror movie. Found in homes where mice or rats have recently died, rodent mites will readily bite humans and feed off of their blood. Three common rodent mites that will attack humans include the house mouse mite, the spiny rat mite, and the tropical rat mite. Because they are so small, it can be difficult to know if you have them in your home. If you have itchy rashes on your skin or experience painful lesions or blisters, it is possible your home is contaminated with rodent mites that require removal. There are a few steps you can take to remove the pests from your home.