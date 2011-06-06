Directions for Hot Shot Bedbug & Flea Fogger

Bedbugs and fleas are unhealthy for your home — causing bites and welts — and just plain cringe-worthy, but eliminating them does not necessarily mean you must hire an exterminator. Hot Shot manufactures a fogger it claims will eliminate fleas and bedbugs. But, using Hot Shot Bedbug and Flea fogger requires some preparation before setting off the foggers.
The first thing you should do is ensure that you have purchased enough foggers to adequately cover your home. Hot Shot recommends using one fogger for each 4,000 square feet. This equates to a 25-foot by 20-foot room with an 8-foot ceiling.
Ready to eliminate your flea or bedbug problem? Here's the procedure you'll need to follow to be successful using Hot Shot Bedbug and Flea Fogger.
How to Use Hot Shot Bedbug and Flea Fogger
Things You'll Need
Newspaper
Vacuum
Step 1: Shut off gas pilot lights.
Shut off all gas pilot lights in the home, if you have gas appliances. This includes the water heater, stove and any other appliance that uses a standing pilot light. Turn off all fans and air conditioners.
Step 2: Get pets to safety.
Remove your pets from the house. Close all of the windows in the home and open all interior doors, including closet doors. If you have waxed floors or waxed furniture, place newspaper over them to protect them. Cover or remove exposed food items, eating utensils and food preparation equipment.
Step 3: Clean and prepare your home's surfaces.
Strip all bed linens from the beds in your home. Vacuum all carpeting, bedding, pet bedding and upholstery before fogging. This helps to remove adult fleas and ticks. Dispose of the vacuum bag in an outdoor trash can once you finish vacuuming.
Step 4: Protect the flooring.
Place a layer of newspaper on a table or stand near the center of each room. Starting in the room farthest from the door you will leave the house, shake the can of Hot Shot bedbug and Flea fogger thoroughly.
Step 5: Apply the fogger product.
Hold the can at arm's length with the top pointing away from you. Press down on the top of the can until the pad locks. This starts the fogging. Keep your face away from the top of the can, and place the can upright on the newspaper on the stand or table.
Step 6: Repeat and wait.
Repeat with all of the foggers in the home, working your way to the door you will exit the house. Leave the home once all foggers are active. Do not return for two hours. Open all windows once you return. Turn on fans or the air conditioner and allow the air to circulate for a half hour before bringing pets back into the home.
Tip
Dispose of used foggers and newspaper in an outdoor trash can. Wash eating utensils and food preparation equipment prior to use even if you covered them during the fogging process. Relight pilot lights according to the appliance instructions.