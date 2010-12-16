How to Make Your Real Roses Last Forever

Sometimes roses (​Rosa​ spp.) are so beautiful that you may wish they would last forever. Luckily, with a bit of time and know-how, you can make your real roses last forever with proper preservation methods. Although air-drying is a simple, tried and true method, many experts believe that drying roses in silica gel is the best method of desiccation for roses and other flowers that have thick petals. Silica gel is a drying agent that will extract the moisture from the blooms while leaving their shapes and colors intact.