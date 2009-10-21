How to Revive Knockout Roses

Step 3: Shape the Knock Out Roses

Shape the plant by removing spent flowers and unruly growth by cutting limbs at a 45-degree angle and 1/4 inch above an outward-facing bud to train new growth outward. You can remove as much as half of a Knock Out rose plant when pruning, but severe pruning will delay the next blooming period for several weeks. This is because the plant blooms on new wood and requires a longer recovery period. Let a Knock Out rose grow the first season without pruning so it can get established in the landscape.