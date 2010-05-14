How to Remove Fabric Tape From Fabric

Fabric tape is a useful tool for people who sew. It is most often used to place a no-sew hem in a pinch or to secure difficult fabrics together as a pattern is cut or first stitches are placed. Fabric tape is not meant to be a permanent solution, though, and when it comes time to remove it, the task can be difficult. Fabric tape is designed to stick and stay in place, so you'll need to use the right tools and methods to fully remove it.