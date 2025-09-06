Discover Smart Home Technology Products At IFA 2025

IFA 2025 is kicking off with a bang, and Hunker is in Berlin to bring you the latest in technological innovation for your home and garden. From groundbreaking AI-integrated appliances to sophisticated robot lawn mowers and pool cleaners, the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds are bustling with game-changing product launches that will make you rethink the role of technology in your home.

Of course, among the big-name releases from top brands are hundreds of unheralded (but no less impressive) products vying for their time in the spotlight. As part of our IFA 2025 coverage, Hunker vies to deliver the best of both worlds so that your home can be smarter, cleaner, and greener for years to come. Bookmark this page and stay tuned for timely updates as Hunker shines the spotlight on the most innovative products at IFA 2025.