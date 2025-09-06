Discover Smart Home Technology Products At IFA 2025
IFA 2025 is kicking off with a bang, and Hunker is in Berlin to bring you the latest in technological innovation for your home and garden. From groundbreaking AI-integrated appliances to sophisticated robot lawn mowers and pool cleaners, the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds are bustling with game-changing product launches that will make you rethink the role of technology in your home.
Of course, among the big-name releases from top brands are hundreds of unheralded (but no less impressive) products vying for their time in the spotlight. As part of our IFA 2025 coverage, Hunker vies to deliver the best of both worlds so that your home can be smarter, cleaner, and greener for years to come. Bookmark this page and stay tuned for timely updates as Hunker shines the spotlight on the most innovative products at IFA 2025.
Smart home technology at IFA 2025
Hunker's Most Innovative Products Of IFA 2025
There are no shortage of amazing products & ideas to celebrate from IFA 2025, but Hunker is honoring two ingenious robot vacuums with our IFA Innovation Award.Read More
Consumer Tech And Media Leaders Gather At IFA 2025 Global Connect Event
Innovative brands and industry media leaders gathered for an evening of discovery, dialogue, and new partnerships at the Global Connect event at IFA 2025.Read More