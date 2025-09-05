Hunker's Most Innovative Products Of IFA 2025

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

IFA Berlin, the world's largest home and consumer electronics show, is officially in full swing, giving a global stage to industry-leading giants, small companies, and even talented individuals hoping to showcase their latest and greatest technological ideas and launch innovative products. Always striving to stay up to date with the newest, most revolutionary home products, Hunker grabbed a front row seat so we could bring you the best of the best as it unrolls. While the week-long tech extravaganza produces countless home products worth getting excited about, we've already discovered two favorites that really wowed us.

We are officially deeming IFA 2025 as the year of the robot vacuum, with two groundbreaking models earning our Hunker IFA Innovation Awards. This award honors products pushing the limits of the technological envelope and bringing our homes into the future. Of course, who wouldn't love having a fancy robot doing all of the floor cleaning for you without lifting a finger? And these robot vacuums are really worth it.

While both of these impressive robot vacuum and mop combination models earned our annual accolades, each one shines for different innovative reasons worth celebrating. Let's get down to the nitty-gritty — which, of course, these two tech-forward vacuums handle with ease.