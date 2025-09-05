Hunker's Most Innovative Products Of IFA 2025
Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
IFA Berlin, the world's largest home and consumer electronics show, is officially in full swing, giving a global stage to industry-leading giants, small companies, and even talented individuals hoping to showcase their latest and greatest technological ideas and launch innovative products. Always striving to stay up to date with the newest, most revolutionary home products, Hunker grabbed a front row seat so we could bring you the best of the best as it unrolls. While the week-long tech extravaganza produces countless home products worth getting excited about, we've already discovered two favorites that really wowed us.
We are officially deeming IFA 2025 as the year of the robot vacuum, with two groundbreaking models earning our Hunker IFA Innovation Awards. This award honors products pushing the limits of the technological envelope and bringing our homes into the future. Of course, who wouldn't love having a fancy robot doing all of the floor cleaning for you without lifting a finger? And these robot vacuums are really worth it.
While both of these impressive robot vacuum and mop combination models earned our annual accolades, each one shines for different innovative reasons worth celebrating. Let's get down to the nitty-gritty — which, of course, these two tech-forward vacuums handle with ease.
3i Q10 Ultra robot vacuum
Our first IFA Innovation Award recipient is from the trailblazing smart home brand 3i, whose expertise comes from a decade worth of cutting-edge robot vacuum manufacturing for one of the world's leading brands, PICEA. Now 3i is debuting their very own brand of top-of-the-line robotic vacuums at IFA: Meet the 3i Q10 Ultra, a super-compact robot vacuum and mop with an all-in-one base station that takes care of automatic charging, debris collection, mop washing and drying, and self-cleaning.
Scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2026, the Q10 Ultra packs a ton of cleaning power technology into a wonderfully petite package. At only 3.1 inches tall and 11.7 inches in diameter, this small-yet-mighty robot can glide through tight spaces or under sofas, consoles, and other furniture pieces with ease. Plus, it doesn't require a large footprint for storage. Great things often come in small packages, and this vacuum delivers in terms of power and technology. Compared to a typical high-end robot vacuum that might have a suction power of about 6,000 to 8,000 Pa, the Q10 Ultra boasts a whopping 20,000 Pa, meaning it can remove dust, dirt, and debris from your high pile carpets like a champ. When it moves to your hardwood or tile floors, its industry-leading UltraReach™ mop can extend up to 1.2 inches, covering every corner, edge, nook, and cranny.
Speaking of navigating between surfaces, the Q10 Ultra features groundbreaking universal wheels with AirLift™ technology that allow the vacuum to easily clear flooring transitions up to 1.4 inches without getting stuck. Pair this with the precise dual laser smart navigation system and AI recognition technology that identifies over 200 obstacles and mess types, and the Q10 Ultra is the epitome of efficient cleaning.
ECOVACS DEEBOT X11 OMNICYCLONE robot vacuum
Acclaimed industry giant ECOVACS has launched a new flagship addition to their incredible existing line of DEETBOT robot vacuums: The DEEBOT X11 OMNICYCLONE, presented at IFA 2025, became available on September 4th for $1499.99. What sets this robot vacuum apart — and earns it a Hunker IFA Innovation Award – are the unique, revolutionary technological feats that ECOVACS prioritizes to elevate their user experience.
Instead of the infuriatingly short run times and long intermissions to recharge that exist with other robot vacuums on the market, the X11 utilizes its innovative PowerBoost Charging Technology, which tops off the battery with ultra-fast charging boosts during its short dock visits within the cleaning cycle, such as mop rinsing. This maximizes runtime and seamlessly avoids cleaning interruption. In addition to the unmatched charging capabilities, the X11 also showcases an adaptable AI interface that learns your cleaning preferences and routines in real time, creating a personalized experience tailored entirely to your home, all easily controlled and compatible with your chosen smart home solutions. Another impressive feature is its adaptive four-wheel drive climbing system, which is a mechanism that can tackle heights of up to 1.57 inches and automatically kicks in when required — no need to rely on finicky cameras or sensors.
All of this revolutionary technology is paired with convenient user-friendly cleaning power. The high-traffic-friendly nylon roller mop uses water at 167 degrees Fahrenheit to loosen stubborn stains and sanitize as it mops. The advanced proprietary suction technology delivers a superior clean while still optimizing battery life and quiet operation. This entire X11 cycle is managed from the OMNICYCLE base station that automatically empties, cleans, and refills your robot vacuum for a truly hands-off, high-tech experience.