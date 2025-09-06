Consumer Tech And Media Leaders Gather At IFA 2025 Global Connect Event

The Global Connect event at IFA 2025 in Berlin saw journalists and industry leaders in consumer technology gather to highlight the industry's latest innovations and consumer tech gadgets. With smart vacuums and lawn mowers that push the norm of market expectations and AR glasses programmed with novel features, Global Connect gave industry leaders and the media generous access to some ingenious products and the minds who engineered them.

IFA, originally the Internationale Funkausstellung, or the "International Radio Exhibition" in German, is now known by the moniker "Innovation für Alle" ("innovation for all") and is the largest home and consumer tech event in the world. Brands at the exhibition — including heavyweights like Samsung, Electrolux, and LG — aim to showcase their industry-defining products and future-shaping concepts. "IFA has always stood for innovation without borders," Leif Lindner, CEO of IFA, explained at the event. "Every year in Berlin, we bring together companies, creators, and visionaries from across the world, and what makes IFA truly unique is the international dialogue [and] the exchange of ideas and technologies that shape the future of how we live, work, and connect."

However, the Global Connect event also gave newer brands lacking the recognition of their worldwide counterparts the opportunity to shine and build partnerships vital to their growth. With publishing powerhouses like Static Media and partnership management platforms such as PartnerBoost on hand, these companies had a chance to expose their most innovative products to global audiences and find new sales opportunities in a major marketplace.