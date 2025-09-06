Hunker's Best Of IFA 2025

If you've gotten the sense that innovation in the home technology marketplace has grown a tad stale in recent years, that impression certainly didn't come from the IFA 2025 expo in Berlin. Hunker has been on the floor at IFA Berlin and on the lookout for the best of the products on offer from the most thoughtful and cutting-edge companies showing off on the floor of the event.

What we found are products that are not only impressive, but unexpected. Even the upgraded products in our Best Of IFA lineup are a bit jaw-dropping. And that's saying something, because the folks milling around IFA — industry leaders, tech aficionados, and journalists — can be pretty hard to take by surprise. But that's exactly what these five Hunker Best of IFA 2025 products managed to do.

It's the industry leaders who should really take note of the quality and character of innovation on display at IFA this year. Our picks are all firsts in one sense or another, but more importantly, each represents what should be a sea change in its respective market, whether it's making refrigerators better at actually preserving food, recognizing that cleaning means cleaning everywhere, or making countertop kitchen appliances actually do the work for you while improving your diet. Let's dive in.