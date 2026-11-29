She Transforms Paper Bags Into The Cutest Boho-Style Wall Decor
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Ask for paper bags the next time you're at the store. Not only are they more eco-friendly than plastic, but they're also perfect for many uses around the home — like using paper bags in your garden. Or, turning them into boho-chic decor like YouTube creator Dreamcrafter Supriya. She cuts the brown paper into strips, twists them, and glues them to a sturdy background to create textured, earth-tone artwork with chic shapes.
Leftover brown paper is easy to work with — it's strong yet flexible, so you can cut and twist it without it ripping easily. Plus, you can get the bags for free when you're shopping. Brown paper mailing envelopes can also work if you've received packages lately. If you don't have any available, grab a roll, like this PerkHomy Brown Kraft Paper. You can use other colors of paper, but the natural brown tone fits the boho aesthetic well.
You'll need white paper as the background, or glue the twisted paper strands to a thin, rigid canvas. The creator brushes glue on the strips to help hold the twists together. Mod Podge would work well for this task. You can also add other accents to the image. The original features a strip of brown paper cut with a fringe to create a sunray look. Macrame pieces and braided fibers also work well on cute bohemian decor DIYs like this wall hanging.
Twist brown paper into curved boho artwork
This DIY makes your eclectic boho decor more personal because you create the design yourself. And it all starts by cutting your brown paper into long strips about 2 inches wide. The length of the strip depends on how long you want the design to be — glue multiple strips together to create an extra-long twisted strand. Then, brush glue on a few inches of the paper strip and start twisting it. Brush more glue on the strip as you go until you've twisted it from top to bottom. Repeat with additional strips.
Glue the strips onto paper, cardboard, or a thin canvas in your desired shapes. In the original, the creator glues several twisted strands into a curved shape with a wide fringed strip along the top edge. She also adds a wavy row of twisted strands on the other side of the artwork. Rounded, arched shapes are common in boho-style decor, but you can incorporate straight or angled rows, too.
You can change the colors of the design or add different accents for personalization. Light neutrals are common background colors — if you don't want a stark white background, opt for cream or sand tones. If you want to incorporate more color, use earthy hues, like sage green. Add a layer of paint on a canvas, or cover a piece of sturdy cardboard with fabric for your designs. Wood is also popular in boho styling — stain a wooden round or square as the base and glue the twisted paper designs onto it to fulfill this aesthetic.