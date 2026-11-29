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Ask for paper bags the next time you're at the store. Not only are they more eco-friendly than plastic, but they're also perfect for many uses around the home — like using paper bags in your garden. Or, turning them into boho-chic decor like YouTube creator Dreamcrafter Supriya. She cuts the brown paper into strips, twists them, and glues them to a sturdy background to create textured, earth-tone artwork with chic shapes.

Leftover brown paper is easy to work with — it's strong yet flexible, so you can cut and twist it without it ripping easily. Plus, you can get the bags for free when you're shopping. Brown paper mailing envelopes can also work if you've received packages lately. If you don't have any available, grab a roll, like this PerkHomy Brown Kraft Paper. You can use other colors of paper, but the natural brown tone fits the boho aesthetic well.

You'll need white paper as the background, or glue the twisted paper strands to a thin, rigid canvas. The creator brushes glue on the strips to help hold the twists together. Mod Podge would work well for this task. You can also add other accents to the image. The original features a strip of brown paper cut with a fringe to create a sunray look. Macrame pieces and braided fibers also work well on cute bohemian decor DIYs like this wall hanging.